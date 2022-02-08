“I wish I was less introverted”: Jennifer Jason Leigh or why the best actress of her generation gave up being a star | Celebrities, VIPs

Quentin Tarantino says of her that she is one of the “few actresses who force him to go to the movies and pay the ticket.” Meryl Streep, during the 1995 Oscar gala, did not want to hide her anger because the interpreter was not nominated and she exclaimed behind the scenes: “Jennifer should be here!” Such was the impact of her appearance in the mecca of cinema that Entertainment Weekly He did not hesitate to call her the “Meryl Streep of her generation”, still unaware that the star performer would later become one of her biggest supporters. After celebrating her 60th birthday on February 5, Jennifer Jason Leigh can boast of having one of the most impressive resumes of the last half century in Hollywood. A figure praised without objection, a talent raffled off by the best and a character impossible to replicate that she, however, has not achieved that her merits are recognized at the media level. Hardly anyone would remember the Californian when making a quick list of the five, ten, defining actresses of the last decades, despite the fact that her inclusion is completely irrefutable. And far from this being a source of disgust for her, perhaps it is her achievement that is more creditable to her.

While her classmates saw their salaries grow at the same rate as their box office figures increased, the awards in their windows and the difficulty of walking down the street without being recognized, Jennifer Jason Leigh today continues to do what she did from the beginning: move by pure intuition. Her face, restricted almost exclusively to supporting roles, is today a prestigious badge for any production that so wishes, as evidenced by her recent work in series such as Lisey’s story or hunters. The “cruel underuse” of one of the greatest talents of recent Hollywood is, above all, Leigh’s own decision, that she opted to be an actress rather than to be a star. “I prefer to work on a film that provokes very intense feelings than one that makes a hundred million dollars but that you do not remember because it is very similar to others,” says the Los Angeles-born artist.

This commitment is endorsed by his filmography, being able to boast of having rejected the leading roles in hits such as Ghost or The silence of the lambs and series from the media echo of lost or Desperate women. She also ditched the role of Vivian in Pretty Woman that would eventually make Julia Roberts a global phenomenon. She did it “delighted”, denouncing the romanticization of prostitution present in the script: “In the casting I felt that it was a film to recruit prostitutes. They had turned it into a Cinderella story.” Instead, she went for low-budget movies like Single White Woman Seeking or Georgiawhich could well be vindicated today by the narrative richness of its female lead characters.

Perhaps having known from early childhood the dark side of the mecca of cinema – he grew up just a few meters from the big studios – can explain his allergy to stardom. Her mother, Barbara Turner, was like a screenwriter, and her father, Vic Morrow, a well-known face on sixties television who didn’t see his daughters grow up. They separated due to the actor’s continued ill-treatment of her mother, whom he even sent to the hospital when Jennifer was two years old. Precisely on the set of the series The Twilight Zone (On the Edge of Reality), Morrow, along with two other child actors, died in a helicopter accident during the filming of a war scene set in Vietnam. Tragedy would not leave Leigh as in 2016 she lost her only sister, Carrie Ann, to her drug addiction. She was 58 years old. “I witnessed her behavior many times and I knew from a very young age that I didn’t want something like that. A lot of what drew me to acting was trying to understand my sister. Many of the roles that I have played of her are very similar to her… I wanted to know what she felt, but having that safe distance, ”she explained in an interview.

Her continued disdain for public relations hasn’t affected her ability to land complex, multidimensional roles in an industry where the female role has too often been restricted to mere confirmation to the viewer that the male character is straight; but yes when it comes to nominations and awards. Jason Leigh doesn’t fit the archetypal upstart profile of the Los Angeles hills, unable to disguise his chronic shyness and disregard for interviews or interviews. photo call. In more than 40 years of career, the angelina has only been seen twice on the red carpet of the Oscars. “I wish I was less introverted. I would love to be able to have a good time at a party, but I’m not good at small talk and I don’t enjoy it, ”she confessed in Guardian.

In the absence of statuettes in her living room, what sanctions Jennifer Jason Leigh’s privileged status in the recent film industry is the predicament that her figure has aroused since she debuted as a teenager. The same year her father lost his life, 1982, she starred in that exciting coursethe film that marked a before and after in his career and in that of a whole litter of actors such as Sean Penn, Nicolas Cage, Forest Whitaker or its director Amy Heckerling (Clueless). Later she became the muse of neo-noir in the early 90s and the most recurring obsession on the circuit. indie, regardless of the passage of time. Young promises as Alex Garland (Annihilation) or the Safdie brothers (good time) In recent times, they have replicated the fascination that Leigh aroused in Cameron Crowe, David Lynch, the Coen brothers, David Cronenberg, Charlie Kaufman, Todd Solondz or a Stanley Kubrick whom he left behind as heavy.

One of those prestigious filmmakers, Noah Baumbach, also ended up being her husband and father of her only son, Rohmer, named after the Parisian filmmaker. They were not only a couple between 2005 and 2010, they also formed a creative tandem in Margot and the wedding and Greenberg, a film starring Greta Gerwig, with whom a few months later the director would formalize a new sentimental relationship. Although Baumbach insisted on calling it “personal, not autobiographical,” both her divorce from Leigh and their custody battle over their common child later inspired the screenplay for story of a marriage, the heartbreaking film that featured Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver giving life to a successful actress in Los Angeles and a New York director, respectively. The parallels begin with the very poster of the film, in which a pose similar to the one worn by the ex-partner at the 2006 Oscars is recreated.

Motherhood was about to end her career: “When I had Rohmer, the papers stopped coming. It was because of a combination of things: because I’m not ambitious, because I’m older and because I became a mother. I felt like I had bid farewell to acting in a graceful, completely happy way. And he had made his peace with it.” Thanks to Quentin, and her historical propensity to rescue old glories, a few months later she was nominated for an Oscar for the first time for the hateful eight. We don’t know if it will be the last, but Jennifer Jason Leigh doesn’t care if it is.