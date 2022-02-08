“I trust people too much and it’s something that has given me problems”

After blowing up the world box office with Spider-Man: No way homeTom Holland takes off his spider-man suit to play the adventurer and cunning thief Nathan Drake in Unchartedfilm adaptation directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom Zombieland) from the successful video game series created by Naughty Dog. The British actor was visiting Barcelona yesterday, a city that has a great weight in this film that invites us to recover lost treasures and which opens next Friday with Mark Wahlberg in the role of treasure hunter Victor Sullivan and Antonio Banderas as the villain Santiago Moncada.

Were you a fan of the video game series before you were cast in the movie?

Yes, the truth is that I was a big fan of these video games. I played the fourth edition of Uncharted while I was shooting Spider-Man: Homecoming and at the time I thought it would be a great movie because the story is fantastic and the video games are very filmic, but I could never have imagined that I would be Nathan Drake.

Tom Holland in ‘Uncharted’ sony pictures

What do you think you have in common with your character?

I think I have a couple of things in common. We are both very adventurous and friendly. The truth is that Nate trusts people too much and sometimes that’s what loses me, trusting too much.

Precisely, trust is one of the important themes of the film. Has the fact that you are rich and famous brought you more problems with the trust you place in others?

Yes. The truth is that it is difficult. When you are living in the world of fame and Hollywood you have to be careful who you trust because there will be someone who tries to take advantage of you, which are not things that you might want to share. My private life is something I take very seriously and there are people who don’t respect it as much as I think they should. But hey, you have to surround yourself with a good environment, make sure you feel safe and comfortable.

How was history taught at school?

Well, I was pretty good at it, although the history exams weren’t so good because I made a mistake on one question but I did it correctly. The truth is that I read the date wrong and wrote about the wrong person, but I really liked the story and it is one of the reasons why I loved making the film.

Tom Holland taking photos yesterday in Barcelona with his fans Anna Jimenez

He has had to train hard for the action scenes and he also looks very good with his hands. How did she prepare?

I prepared myself in various ways. First of all I went to the gym and got in shape, which is something I enjoy. I also did boxing and wrestling training, which was time consuming and fun, to be able to portray Nathan Drake in a very authentic way. He is a guy who was not trained but had a lot of ability.

What was it like having Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas as partners? Sounds like they had a great time.

It was a lot of fun because on the set we got along very well. With Mark I had an almost brother-like relationship, we messed with each other and that helped a lot in the film. With Antonio it was very fun to work because I am a fan of his and it was really pleasant even if we only shared a scene.

Tom Holland during the photocall in Barcelona Anna Jimenez

How was the shooting in Barcelona? Did you already know the city?

I have been here many times. I have traveled a lot to Barcelona on vacation, for work, to visit friends and I feel very comfortable in the city. Like I’m home away from home and the fans here are great. The Gothic quarter is impressive. The architecture is wonderful, the beach and the nightlife is something that I have really enjoyed in Barcelona. I am delighted to be here and hope to return again soon.

Will there be a sequel to ‘Uncharted’?

The producers are over here. You should ask them.

How is fame? In a short time his life has taken an incredible turn thanks to his role as Spider-Man

It’s complicated. You have to be very careful what you say and how you say it. I understand that there are many children who look up to me and I want to be a good role model for them, but as I said before there will always be people who want to squeeze you too much but my fans respect me a lot and it is not something that worries me.

He has been working since he was eleven years old. Did you always want to be an actor?

I never wanted to be an actor. I just found myself in that situation. I was a little boy dancing in London and had the chance to audition for a show. I loved acting but I also didn’t feel like I was going to be a performer. I auditioned for the movie The impossible and I met Naomi Watts. And it wasn’t until I began to work with her and understand what her interpretation meant in the world of cinema that I realized that I could dedicate myself to this. It wasn’t something I decided to do. It’s just something I haven’t stopped doing.

What is your favorite adventure movie?

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. I loved that installment of Indiana Jones when he was little and I also know that my mother loved Harrison Ford. He seemed like a very cool guy to me.

And what would you say if you were offered to be the new Indiana Jones?

No, those movies were perfect. No need to do a remake. She would not assume that role.

What memories does it bring back when you talk about The Impossible? Do you maintain contact with Juan Antonio Bayona?

I wanted to know if you were here for dinner but unfortunately Jota is out of town shooting. I have very good memories of that movie. Being in Thailand and Alicante was a great experience for everyone. I feel very proud of her.

Wahlberg and Holland at one point in the film sony pictures

Did Bayona give you much advice?

A lot of. We’d be here for hours if I talked about all the advice Jota gave me. He is a great friend of mine.

What are your goals in the film industry?

Well, I’d like to take a break. It is a goal for me, to stop a bit and enjoy the fruits of my labor. But, beyond that, the truth is that I don’t set any goals at work level either. I enjoy what I do and I feel very happy with the path I am on. I will continue on this path and try to be as happy as possible.

Does the address catch your attention?

Yes, I would love to one day.

He has become a superhero for millions of people. Who is a hero to you?

People I admire. Together with my brothers we have created the Brothers Trust, which is an NGO that raises money for various social causes. Some of the children I know have very serious illnesses that affect their lives but their spirit is so positive that they are able to calm their parents. That is something that I love to see and those are for me the real superheroes.

Did you imagine that Spider-Man: No way Home was going to revitalize movie theaters in a big way, especially in times of pandemic?

I think when we were making the movie we had an idea that this project was going to be really special, but we had no idea that it was going to become a mega hit globally, breaking box office records in the pandemic is something impressive and I love that people went to the cinema safely to live this experience.

What have you personally learned from this crisis?

The idea of ​​feeling grateful and understanding how lucky we are to live in a free world and enjoy the company of others. I had the fortune to shoot two films and that has been a pleasure. What I understood is that a break is as important as accepting a job. And I’ve learned that it’s important to have the time to take a break.

You live in London. Would you like to move to Hollywood?

Maybe someday, but never permanently. I may have a house there but for me London is my home. It is where my family is, my friends, where I have my roots.

It has been rumored that he would possibly host the Oscars this year.

I don’t think I’m going to host the Oscars. I love being asked and considered for it. It was an exciting idea, but unfortunately I don’t have time. Uncharted It is a film that makes me very proud and I have to give it all my time and energy for the promotion. And when I’m done I go back to work in New York.

He’s going to play Fred Astaire. He is a major challenge

It’s the brainchild of Amy Pascal, my mom in the movie business and the one developing this movie. She asked me to be Fred and for me it would be a dream come true.

What do you know about Spanish cinema?

I love Bayonne movies, especially The orphanage.

the youtuber Rubius has a cameo in ‘Uncharted’. How was her relationship with him?

I loved meeting him and he was very excited to be on set. We’ve shot a commercial together and it’s been a lot of fun.

Still from ‘Uncharted’ with Barcelona in the background sony pictures

What other projects do you have on your agenda?

The truth is that I have many things, some I cannot mention. now i’m doing the series The crowded roomwhich I love, and it will be an interpretive challenge.

Will we see him again in a new installment of Spider-Man?

Maybe. I love the character of Spider-Man because he has completely changed my life and I would love to put the suit back on, but at the right time. Maybe it will be someone else’s turn. The studio hasn’t told me anything yet.

