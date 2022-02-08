‘I am happy, happy to be in Cruz Azul’

Uriel Antunaauthor of the goal with which Blue Cross beat the Lionrecognized that the level he is showing now is not the same as he had in Chivaswhere he even acknowledged that he was left to duty, especially now that, with the celestial, he has been scoring for two consecutive days.

“I’m happy, happy to be here. And I had always been fighting to be at my highest level and although things had not been going well for me, I have always been fighting to the maximum to be at that level that maybe I was owed in my previous team.

“I’ve always been working to be at my highest level, although it’s true that sometimes things don’t happen, but you always have to be working so that when the opportunity arises, you’ll be ready,” he told Fox Sports.

Regarding the match against the beastAntuna expressed the satisfaction that the victory caused him, but warned that Machine it will not be trusted to have good results.

“They are a difficult rival, complicated and even more so on their field, we know how they play, but we continue to maintain that line, winning this game we are up and happy with the three points, with which the team will be confident, but not confident, always maintaining the football that we have been showing,” he said.

