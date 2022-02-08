“Hypocritical echo”: why Leonardo DiCaprio was in the middle of the controversy during his vacation

Leonardo DiCaprio was the target of criticism after being seen with his girlfriend Camila Morrone and a group of friends on an amazing private yacht. The reason? The ship produces 238 kilograms of carbon dioxide per kilometer, something unfriendly to the environment. The data collides with the reality of the actor, who is carrying out a crusade for climate change.

It all happened after the UN climate change ambassador was discovered by paparazzi on your Caribbean vacation, beautifully on the shores of Saint Barth. The actor was enjoying a few hot days aboard the Swiss billionaire’s luxurious boat Ernesto Bertarellibut was criticized for the levels of pollution generated by putting it into operation.

The actor enjoyed a vacation on the Caribbean coast and was the target of criticism Photo © 2022 Spread Pictures/The Grosby Group – Spread Pictures/The Grosby Group

The middle Daily Mail explained that the yacht on which DiCaprio and Morrone traveled to spend their vacations produces 238 kilograms of carbon dioxide per kilometeralmost as much as the average British car emits in just two months.

They also noted that the ship has a value of 150 million dollars and its model is Vava II, one of the largest created in Great Britain with a capacity for 50 crew members. It also has a helicopter pad, several rooms and a large pool to spend the days with all the comforts.

The main controversy arose because DiCaprio, who is a defender of the environment, He always reflected on the subject in his social networks stating that it is “the most urgent threat facing our entire species.” However, his attitude on board showed a different side and due to his recent escape he was titled by his fans on social networks as a “eco-hypocrite”.

The group spent several days sailing the yacht The Grosby Group

“I can’t with Hollywood celebrity activists giving lessons from the yacht. DiCaprio has made it literal. On vacation on a yacht that consumes the same per kilometer as the average car in two months”, one Twitter user wrote.

“Don’t look up… you might see Leonardo DiCaprio being an ecological hypocrite on his 110 million yacht, ”another user agreed, replicating a note from an American media outlet that discussed the details of the ship.

Criticism was also made for his messages about the film in which he stars, don’t look up, which also has a theme on the environment. Months ago, the actor referred to fiction in an interview with Jill Serjeant and Lisa Richwine, and listed her as “a gift” because grasps the dangers of climate change, while making people laugh.

Leonardo DiCaprio, star of Don’t Look Up

“I think we all consider this a unique gift,” said the Hollywood star. “We wanted to convey the message about the climate crisis, and Adam Mckay -director of the film- has hit the nail on the head with the creation of this story”, he added.

For his part, DiCaprio said that he had wanted to make a production about the climate crisis for some time, but that it had been difficult for him to find the right approach. “Either you take an existential journey through a person’s life, or you make a catastrophic movie in which New York freezes”, remarked.

The fiction was released in theaters on Friday and on Netflix on December 24, and already has hundreds of reviews, both negative and positive, from the fans and film experts who do not miss any detail.