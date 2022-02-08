https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220208/how-to-lower-blood-sugar-levels-in-30-minutes-1121303817.html

How to lower blood sugar levels in 30 minutes

How to lower blood sugar levels in 30 minutes

One plant has been shown to lower blood sugar levels within 30 minutes. All recommended foods for blood sugar control share the common trait of having a low glycemic index (GI), such as , cucumber, which has a GI of 15 and has been linked to better blood sugar levels in animal and laboratory studies. WebMD states: Cucumber’s blood sugar-lowering effects were illustrated in one study conducted by the University of California. The findings, published in the medical journal Science, seem to suggest that a key compound in cucumber, called cucurbitacin, has a number of beneficial health effects, which may serve in the treatment of cancer and the diabetes. The study also showed that the extract could have a positive effect on blood sugar levels. The effects of the compound, which bitters the plant, were studied in mice induced with cancer cells. The results showed that the rodents were 60% less likely to develop cancer after consuming high levels of the bitter juice and saw significant reductions in blood sugar levels. The Diabetes health website commented: “Although the compound is Tested primarily on mice, the reduction in blood glucose was considerable. Previous studies have shown that low blood sugar levels can be seen in as little as 30 minutes, with the greatest reductions occurring after four hours. The findings are consistent with research published in the Journal of Plant Foods for Human Nutrition, which found that an extract derived from cucumber peel reversed most of the changes associated with diabetes in mice. But separate research published in the Iranian journal Iranian Journal of Basic Medical Science observed reductions in blood sugar levels after nine days of therapy. The study researchers wrote: “Our findings indicated that the seed extracts [de pepino] were not effective in lowering blood glucose levels in normal and diabetic rats during the initial phase of treatment. However, both […] extracts were effective in lowering blood glucose levels and controlling body weight loss in diabetic rats compared to controls after nine days of continuous therapy.” All studies to date have been conducted in rodents, which warrants More research has been done to elucidate the effects of cucumber on humans, but the compounds investigated in all of the above experiments have been shown to help the body process and eliminate free radicals. This process is believed to be critical in preventing certain conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

