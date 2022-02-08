How Oscar 2022 nominee Ariana DeBose could make history

She’s already in some exclusive clubs, but if recent Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose (of “West Side Story”) won, she’d join more.

She and Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for playing the same role (Anita) in the 1961 version of “West Side Story,” are now among the rare pairings of actors nominated for playing the same character. They have a chance to become the third couple to win.

“That’s a very, very exclusive club,” he said. “I feel honored… I think [prueba] multiple interpretations, all of them are valid. Variety is good! I think we should normalize that. Exciting!”

DeBose told The Times that he hadn’t been able to call anyone, including his mother, with the news because his phone was preemptively exploding.

“They are not giving me the opportunity. My mom called her while she was in class because she is a teacher. All I heard was ‘Waaaaaaa!’” she said, simulating the excitement of her mother’s students. “Her children of hers were clapping in the background; she said, ‘We have to go learn some history, but I love you, bye!’”

She is nominated for supporting actress alongside Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), Judi Dench (“Belfast”) and Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”).

DeBose got the nod for her revival of the iconic role of Anita, which won an Oscar for eventual EGOT honoree (and DeBose’s co-star in Steven Spielberg’s remake) Rita Moreno in the 1961 film version of “West Side.” Story”.

A Tony nominee for “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” and co-star in recent musical projects “The Prom” and “Schmigadoon!”, DeBose has been the betting favorite, according to multiple online punters, since shortly after the premiere of The film’s standing has not only improved throughout awards season, as it has swept the critics’ pack, including its December win with the Los Angeles Film Critics Association award.

The actress boldly put her own stamp on the beloved character, using elements that were essentially her own. In an interview with The Times, she said that during the audition process, she told a room of big names like Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner, “’I’m Afro-Latina, and that would inform everything about this character, by virtue of how I would walk through your community. If you’re not interested in exploring that, you shouldn’t hire me.’ And Tony was like, ‘Okay, let’s go.’

Of the powerful physique and full menu of nonverbal communication you saw in the role, DeBose said, “You have to feel her in the room before you hear her. You don’t need to listen to her to know how she feels about something.” She told the Times that Anita can finally accept her surrogate daughter Maria’s love for the man who killed Anita’s love because, “Anita knows that the greatest act of love is to show forgiveness in the face of extreme pain.” . At the heart of it all, Anita was trying to build pure love… That twist was about forgiveness.”

However, when the actress received the news of her nomination (on a walk with her best friend), she didn’t move a muscle: “Absolute stillness and calm,” she told The Times. “Full gratitude. I stopped what I was doing, there was no movement.

If DeBose wins the Oscar, she and Moreno would join the impressive and exclusive club of acting couples to win for playing the same character. The only others: Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro as Vito Corleone (“The Godfather” and “The Godfather II”, respectively); and Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker (in “The Dark Knight” and “Joker,” respectively). She and Moreno would be the first women and artists of color to accomplish the feat.

There have been several other instances of actors nominated for the same character, a club she and Moreno now belong to (although they are the first performers of color in the group). Among them: John Wayne and Jeff Bridges as Rooster Cogburn (Wayne won for original “True Grit”); Laurence Olivier and Kenneth Branagh as King Henry V in their versions of “Henry V”; and Anthony Hopkins and Frank Langella as Richard Nixon in “Nixon” and “Frost/Nixon,” respectively.

Dench and Cate Blanchett were also nominated for their versions of Queen Elizabeth I, in the same year, 1999, for “Shakespeare in Love” and “Elizabeth”, supporting and leading, respectively. Dench proved that less is more, winning the Oscar for just eight minutes of screen time. Blanchett was also nominated for her role in the sequel, “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” making her one of a handful of actors nominated twice for the same character.

Dench was also nominated along with Kate Winslet for playing the same character in the same film as Iris Murdoch in “Iris.” Winslet was also nominated along with her co-star Gloria Stuart for portraying lead Rose in “Titanic,” making Winslet the only actor to accomplish the feat twice.

The actress also joins leading actress nominee Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) as the rare openly LGBTQ acting nominees.

“That’s it,” DeBose said. “Representation is something I really talk about. I think that if young people can see themselves in the media they consume, then it shows them that they have possibilities. It’s one of the reasons why this moment is so special.”

She then paused and yelled into her phone, “Stop texting me!”

