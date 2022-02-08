How much will Super Bowl 2022 halftime show performers get paid?

Began the countdown. This Sunday, at 8:30 p.m., one of the most important events in the world will be launched, not only for lovers of sport and NFL, but also for the music and entertainment industry. Is that Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl 2022.

As happens year after year, beyond sports and the grand finale, the 56th edition also will have its long-awaited Halftime Show. On this occasion, five top-level artists will take the stage to paralyze the world for a few minutes with a show that will surely make people talk. Who will be in charge of animating the mega party? Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre.

But since when does the Super Bowl halftime show matter so much? “The 1993 edition, which had Michael Jackson as the superstar in charge of putting on his show, it was a before and after, and now fans and viewers of the NFL are not only looking forward to seeing the final, but also the spectacle, “he explained. Registered Marketing in a note, in which he also answers a big question that is always present in the run-up to this long-awaited event… Do artists get paid to appear in the Halftime Show?

The answer is no. “Those in charge of providing this show do not receive any financial compensation, since publicity is considered a more than enough reward”, indicates Registered Marketing in the note. “Even though the NFL yes, it is in charge of covering all the costs related to the production of the rest show, that only for a 13-minute segment can be very high: the performance of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020 cost the NFL about 13 million dollars.

Throughout history, artists like Prince, Madonna, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Beyoncé and the aforementioned Jennifer Lopez and Shakiradisplayed all their magic in a show that never ceases to amaze.

