Hernán Cristante will arrive as coach of Querétaro

Hernan Cristante will be the new coach Queretarofor the remainder of Clausura 2022, sources informed ESPN Digital.

Hernan Cristante will lead his second team in the First Division, after passing through Toluca in two stages. Just last tournament, he was still coach of the Red Devils and now he will return to take the reins of the white roosters.

For its part, Leonardo Ramos He will leave the team, in the absence of it becoming official, after 15 games leading the team, where he only got three wins, five draws and seven losses.

It will be this Tuesday that the directive of Queretaro announce the departure of the Uruguayan coach and the arrival of Cristante, who was barely out of Liga MX for a couple of months, after agreeing to leave with Toluca at the end of Apertura 2021 and being eliminated in the playoff against Pumas.

white roosters March in the 15th place in Clausura 2022 with two points and with the threat of falling in the places that pay a fine.