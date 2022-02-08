Health and wellness | Health Plan underway – El Sol de Hermosillo

The 2022 Federation Expenditure Budget Project proposes 824 thousand 181 million pesos for the Health Sector, this means an increase of 0.37% of GDP compared to 2021. 9.1% of this increase is allocated to the IMSS-Wellness program. But Sonora still does not have this system at the moment.

The budget increase for health is still below the additional 1% of GDP that the WHO recommended to increase for primary care after the pandemic. On September 8, 2021, the 2022 Economic Package was presented, which contemplates a 14.6% increase in the resources of the Health Sector.

The President recently announced that he will return to his “original plan” to consolidate a single health system in the country, for which he will entrust to the Mexican Institute of Social Security all the hospitals that were abandoned and are recovering (finishing and equipping), so that at the end of his administration there are 200 spaces of this type that serve the population that does not have social security.

There are currently 80 IMSS-Wellness hospitals that serve the open population, according to the President: “we are going to collect those that were delivered to the states” because we no longer want a hospital to be rescued and “the local government continues to handle it viciously. No, let the federal government handle it.” (SIC) As the IMSS is the institution that “has the most capacity” it will be in charge of consolidating the system that will resume hospitals, such as one that was rehabilitated in the La Laguna area and another in Hermosillo, and it will do so through IMSS -Well-being, he commented.

The function of the IMSS-Wellness hospitals, where the sick will receive care and medication free of charge, will be the same as IMSS-Coplamar-Solidarity-Prospera-Wellness did in the past… with first-level care and not second-level care, it is say, they were never hospitals.

The President compared the function of the IMSS in the area of ​​health to that of Sedena with the National Guard, “if we leave it alone, it returns to what was the Federal Police and in a very short time it will go to waste.” The same would happen with the hospitals that the Federation is rehabilitating, so they will be part of the IMSS.

In Sonora, the donation of the Cananea General Hospital originated with the agreement for the transfer of the property by donation that was signed on November 11, 2021 with the state government.

He explained that it is a 30-bed hospital located at kilometer 79 of the Agua Prieta-Cananea highway and the property has been duly accredited in order for it to be operated by the IMSS-Wellness Program.

On October 13, the transition of the Oaxaca Health Services to the IMSS-Wellness Program formally began, for the consolidation of the National Health System through the provisions issued to the IMSS to provide a solution to the crisis facing the Health Sector. From Oaxaca.

For said process that contemplates the disappearance of the Secretary of Health in the State and the adhesion of its personnel to IMSS-Well-being. A statement circulating within the Nayarit Health Services ensures that the process of federalization and transition of the State Health Sector to the new IMSS-Wellness model is already underway. However, this transition keeps some 3,500 workers in the state system uncertain about the changes that lie ahead.

It is not yet known how the State Governor granted in relation to the agreement signed between the general director of IMSS and the state government to incorporate the provision of Nayarit health services to the IMSS-Wellness system.

However, there is uncertainty and concern about not knowing the regulations for the implementation of the new Health system, these guidelines are being designed through the joint work of the Ministry of Health, Ordinary IMSS, Insabi, SHCP, IMSS-Wellness and Health services of Nayarit. Will it be what is coming for Sonora? We will see.