“He thinks Orlando might be in love with me”: Which musician warned Katy Perry to take care of her fiancé Orlando Bloom?

U.S-. As he prepares for his residency at Las Vegas, Luke Bryan he warned Katy Perry take care of Orlando Bloom because the musician has a great goal ahead of him, to steal from his man. In an interview in good morning americathe singer joked about his friendly relationship with the actor and said that the artist will have to contain her jealousy.

“Even over the years, we have an even more fun friendship and great working relationship. And you know, she’s really a little bit jealous because she thinks Orlando might have a crush on me,” she joked. Luke Bryan about Katy Perry. the star and Orlando Bloomwho got engaged in 2019, share an 18-month-old daughter whom they named Daisy Dove.

“Orlando came to Nashville and had all these outdoor activities planned for him. So Orlando and I, our love is strong. Our love is strong.” Bryan. As he prepares for his residency at Las Vegas in The Theater Resorts World Las Vegaswhich begins on Friday, February 11, the musician said he turned to perry to ask for advice, but did not find it useful.

“She doesn’t help me at all. She just likes…everything Katy does, she sends things to create more anxiety. She says: ‘Wow, great stage. Get ready. Woof. Get ready for the dry air of Las Vegas’. I’m like, ‘Katy…'” he explained. Bryan. perry launched his residency called Play at the same theater in December. The duo will also share the next season of American Idolwhich will debut on February 27.

Bryan Y perry They maintain a close friendship. The artist recently shared how it felt to accompany the star during her journey to motherhood while they both worked on American Idol. “It’s really amazing to be there with Katy and see her being a mom. Sometimes, during breaks, she FaceTimes with Orlando and little Daisy. So, I can say ‘Hello’. I never had any doubts that she would be a tremendous mother, ”said the musician.