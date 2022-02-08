Have blondes gone out of style? This is how they should be worn according to the new trends

The year started ready to say goodbye to the blonde tones in the hairSince the end of 2021, many celebrities have surprised with shocking changes in looks in which they have adopted brown and black as the perfect colors to wear in the coming months. This trend was led by singers like Billie Eilish and Danna Paola, who to date maintain their new style.

However, thousands of people, including some celebrities, are not yet ready to let gold die in their hair, which is why they showed that blondes never went out of stylebut they should not be worn in any tone and so that you do not say goodbye to them, we will tell you everything you need to know about how they will look in 2022.

(Photo: @samanthaochoasalon)

Forget the Mullets! The fashionable haircut is the Shullet

Platinum blondes remain the favorites of the year

The Haute Couture week in Paris presented many models with the platinum blonde hair and since then it was rumored that it would become popular as the perfect trend for the coming months and actress Anne Hathaway arrived to confirm it, because at the end of January she said goodbye to dark brown to star in her new movie “Eileen”.

So this is just the start of a new hair style; however, it is important to remember that the tone must be adapted to other hair trends, including short or completely shaved hair, so it is very likely that this type of blonde will not be seen very often in XXL hair. .

(Photo: Twitter)

And it’s so much Dior What the actress made it clearOn the one hand, the protagonist of “The Devil Wears Fashion” chose to wear her hair above her shoulders with a few waves that are perfect for creating volume; while the luxury firm went to the other extreme with a buzzcutbetter known as rapado, in more than one of his models.

It should be remembered that 2022 came with many options to wear short or medium hair, because the star cuts of the year are the Bob, Pixie, Mullet, Shaggy, in addition to the shaved ones and others, so they are also ideal for wearing a platinum blonde.

(Photo: @belegalizia)

