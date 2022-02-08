Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Dobby’s appearance that hardly anyone had noticed | Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire | Movies nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” is the fourth film based on the famous series of novels Harry Potter, written by JK Rowling, one of the most popular of the saga of the young wizard which has eight film deliveries that remain in the memory of the most faithful fans, although it is very likely that they have not noticed the presence of a beloved character in the film.

A character was hidden between the scenes of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (original title in English) and it is about dobby, who first appeared in “The Chamber of Secrets”. In the fourth harry potter moviethe cute character appears in a fast sequence that very few ‘Potterheads’ have been able to notice.

DOBBY IN “THE GOBLET OF FIRE”?

Dobby’s appearance occurs from minute six with 20 secondsjust as Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) and Hermione (Emma Watson) walk through the crowd at the Quidditch World Championship.

Dobby in “Harry Potter” (Photo: Warner Bros.)

In order to watch it you must pause the movie just when Ginny says out loud “Look!”, according to Sensacine. After doing so, a character dressed in a white shirt will appear immediately after pulling a couple of llamas.

After seeing this guy with the quadrupedal animals appears, out of nowhere, Dobby and Winky. Actually, they go as horsemen and even they turn their heads from side to side looking at the whole crowd which gave an appointment to the world championship. In fact, it’s a very quick sequence, so it’s only natural that almost everyone missed this cameo.

Dobby appears with Winky in a sequence of “The Goblet of Fire” (Photo: Warner Bros.)

After the cutscene, the next thing seen in the film is Mr. Weasley’s (Mark Williams) tent, which at first appears to be an ordinary object, but is actually enormous in size. So did you get to see Dobby in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” Or were you one of those who discovered it 17 years after the premiere?

It is worth mentioning that HBO Max recently premiered “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, the special that celebrates 20 years since the premiere of the first film in the saga, and that brought together its protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who remembered anecdotes that they lived during the recordings.