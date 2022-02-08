Harry Jowsey, the new conquest of Khloé Kardashian?

The sentimental life of the socialite and businesswoman, Khloé Kardashian, continues to be a topic on social networks. After the scandalous betrayal of her ex-partner, basketball player Tristan Thompson, she is now linked to youtuber Harry Jowsey who has been dedicating 2.0 messages to her.

“I think I wouldn’t cheat on her. It is the most important reason … Khloé, I would love to take you on a date, ”wrote the influencer without hesitation to what they will say. Jowsey, however, does not create many expectations because in her opinion, the businesswoman and founder of the Good American brand, would not hesitate to consider him “a damn loser”, reported Daily Mail.

Amid the rumors of romance, including the sending of flowers by Jowsey, the socialite was quick to react and avoid misunderstandings. She took to social media to deny the speculation and alleged exchange of text messages with the 29-year-old. The American press also highlighted Harry’s courtship with the Russian model Sveta Bilyalova.

According Daily Mail, the influencer was recently photographed with his partner during a romantic walk in Costa Rica. Khloé, for her part, is still reeling from her breakup with Tristan Thompson, with whom she has a three-year-old daughter, True. Although the socialite tried to recover their relationship, the athlete admitted his infidelity with Maralee Nichols, who recently gave birth to her first child.

Tristan Thompson publicly apologized to the most popular of the Kardashian clan and admitted to having faced his greatest weakness. “You don’t deserve this. You deserve neither the pain nor the humiliation that I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions have not aligned with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you may think.”

Following the scandal, Khloé has evaded the issue in the media, including during her appearance at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards where her sister Kim Kardashian received the Fashion Icon award. Khloé wore a sheer dress that left little to the imagination, although she did have a controversial moment for posing with a disinterested face when presenting the award to Halle Berry as Icon Artist.

Faced with the wave of criticism, she defended herself on social networks. “That’s disappointing, my face gave him that expression. Halle Berry is a great force. Absolutely stunning and beyond talented. I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read anything. Also, please, do not destroy me because you assumed something, “exclaimed the businesswoman.