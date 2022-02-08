‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3’: Marvel forces Zoe Saldana to delete a publication for containing spoilers

Zoe Saldana has been sharing in recent weeks different photos and videos about her characterization as Gamora on the set of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’. However, it seems that one of them could have brought him problems with Marvel and he had to delete it, since it could reveal information about the film.

“I had to delete it for Marvel Security. Now that I’ve covered up what they didn’t want you to see, let’s focus on the mate.”

But nevertheless, the actress has decided to republish her video drinking mate, a typical drink from Argentina, after covering the dossier in which the details about his role in the third installment of the team led by Chris Pratt as Peter Quill would appear.

Although he quickly deleted it, several Twitter users took the original video, which continues to circulate on the networks. In it we see what looks like a schedule to shoot its scenes and different parts of the script, although it is difficult to know what it says. According to some comments, the only thing that is understood is a “January 2022”in reference to the days that he has to record.

SPOILERS beware!

* In the video attached below you can hardly see what the script containsbut if you don’t want to know anything at all, beware of hitting play!

Zoe Saldana drinking mate on the set of ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL.3’. pic.twitter.com/RXnWHi8tnh ? MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) February 1, 2022

Characterization

In one of the many photos he was sharing, he explained that James Gunn, the director of the trilogy, had considered having green eyes: “Would you believe that Gamora almost has green eyes? In one of the many screen tests we did, James Gunn wanted to see what I would look like with green eyes for the character of Gamora. In the end, she changed her mind about it, and I was very grateful that she did because I found the lenses very uncomfortable. I empathized with Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan, who had to wear contact lenses for Drax and Nebula. But they’re incredible looking characters, plus they’re true professionals!”.

He has also talked about his new schedule, where he sometimes has to start work at 3:30 in the morning. With this, she joins the rest of her teammates who return for what will be the last film of this team. In this way, we will see Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel, among others. Sylvester Stallone will also reprise the brief role he had in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’.