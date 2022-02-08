Google stops focusing on Stadia to sell the technology to other companies

Photo : NA FASSBENDER / AFP ( Getty Images )

Bad news for all Stadia fans : A new report claims that Google is trying to save its streaming service stop focusing in video games and looking agreements with companies like Pelo ton .

Is news comes from a report Business Insider which paints a not-so-happy ending for Stadia. Apparently, the service has been “demoted” within Google. The Stadia boss Phil Harrison is now a subordinate of the Vice President of Subscription Services at Google, rather than directly from the hardware boss , Rick Osterloh. For the experts, this represents a degradation of the entire service Stadia after a few disappointing sales and performance well below Google’s expectations.

It now appears that Google Stadia’s plan is to focus on lucrative deals with other companies to create and power experiences for them. And, curiously, they have already seen some of these offers, like a game on the bikes Hair ton which actually works with Google Stream, the new name of Google’s Stadia technology.

According current and former employees of Google Stadia, there are some people who still believe in the dream of playing things like Cyberpunk 2077 on your phone. But a person who spoke with Business Insider estimated that only “20% focus” on stadia i was now in the games.

“ Internally there are Many people who would love to keep it going, so they’re working really hard to make sure it doesn’t die,” a source told Business Insider. “But they are not the ones who write the checks.”

Google Stadia responded to the report posting a Twitter thread explaining that the Stadia team is “working really hard on a great future” for the streaming service . Account s noted that they were added 100 games to the catalog in 2021, as well as 50 games for Pro subscribers, as proof that the service was far from close . he also promised more features coming soon, but he didn’t elaborate on what to expect or when.

While it’s unlikely that Google will pull the plug on Stadia anytime soon, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that Google’s commitment to games did not bear the fruits that they expected.

Over the course of the past two years, Stadia has faced multiple demandstook the decision to close its main development studio own without prior noticehad problems with independent developers and saw key people leaving the company. It was also revealed last year that after spending “tens of millions” of dollars to secure ports of great AAA games, like Red Dead Redemption II, st adia performed poorly in attracting new subscribers and users.

Turn into Google Stadia in a more commercial product, one that is integrated into different experiences and demos for other companies, it is probably a smart idea and a way to save all the technology and resources invested in the service. However, I would recommend against buying any games on Stadia, as it is e Google service in particular now seems to be more destined for the graveyard than ever.