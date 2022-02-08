Goodbye to the Camp Nou! Barcelona stadium would be called Spotify Stadium

Midtime Editorial

Barcelona, ​​Spain / 07.02.2022 19:59:53





Welcome to Spotify Stadium! In Spain the news spreads like wildfire that the Barcelona and Spotify would have closed a sponsorship agreement for the next three years which includes being the main advertiser on the men’s and women’s team jerseys, as well as put his name until now known as Camp Nou.

According to the Catalan chain RAC1this Monday night and after several months of negotiations the deal was closed between Barça and the famous music appwhich is expected to be officially announced on Tuesday to open a new era in the history of Barcelona, ​​which until not many years ago boasted of being a team without advertising on its shirt.

How much will Spotify pay Barcelona?

Always according to the aforementioned medium, the agreement between Spotify and Barcelona amounts to 280 million euros for the next three seasons, starting this summer for the 2022-2023 cycle. This payment considers the “Tile Rights” of the stadium, which for the first time in its history it would stop being called Camp Nou to be Sportify Stadium.

This past Sunday, on the occasion of the match against Atlético de Madrid in which they won 4-2, the executive leadership of Spotify was invited to the box, in a clear demonstration that the negotiations were well on track. Therefore, in the next few hours the agreement between Barcelona and the music streaming company.

Barcelona and its sponsors

The most popular team on the planet in social networks If it is the sum of followers on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms, the FC Barcelona is going through a delicate economic moment that has accrued in the departure of some players and the impossibility of large investments in terms of signings -although they have not ceased to be active for that reason-.

Despite this, the club continues to be a great attraction for numerous multinational companies that wish to associate with it. And it is that six months from expiration the two most important contracts they have for their shirt (Rakuten and Beko), this according to Spotify It is one of the most lucrative on record in sport.