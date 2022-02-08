Georgina Rodríguez: This is the value of Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend’s luxurious Birkin bags

‘I’m Georgina‘, the reality show of Netflix starring the sentimental couple of Christian Ronadohas caused a sensation since its premiere and has become one of the main trends on the streaming platform.

Georgina Rodriguez narrates how she went from being a saleswoman in the store gucci, to the girlfriend of one of the best soccer players of all time. Surrounded by luxury, ‘Geo‘, as his friends call him, relates that he met by chance Christian Ronaldowhen he had to work an extra hour at the store gucci for which he worked. According to the couple, the crush was instantaneous, and they started dating in 2016.

“It was a summer Thursday, I was leaving the store and I saw a very handsome man walk in, almost two meters tall and accompanied by a child and a group of friends. It made me very sad to look him in the eye, it was a moment of click that stayed in my head.”

like the same Georgina he recounts on his reality show, this moment would change his life forever; she, well, went from living in a modest apartment in Spain, to being surrounded by the utmost luxury in impressive mansions decorated to perfection, with an extravagant style and surrounded by the children of Christian Ronaldo. the beauty of Georgina quickly grabbed the covers of the most famous magazines and CR7’s girlfriend gradually became a fashion icon, it could be said that she is a influencer of luxury.

During one of the episodes of his reality show, Georgina Rodriguez she goes through her closet while making a phone call with one of her friends. Dressed in white silk pajamas, ‘Geo‘ simulates cleaning the exclusive bags birkin that he collects and that he keeps in perfect order on top of luxurious shelves.

How much do Georgina Rodriguez’s Birkin bags cost?

Bag birkin is an expression of luxury Y exclusiveness, and whoever owns it belongs to the highest spheres of the elite; not only because of the price, but because these house designs Hermes they are almost impossible to get, and there is a waiting list of more than a year to be able to acquire one of these precious bags.

in the closet of Georginaa bag draws attention birkin red made of skin from alligatorthat Georgina Rodriguez He has already boasted on his Instagram. This piece has a market value of between 50 thousand and 350 thousand euros. More than 1 million Mexican pesos.

It also has a birkin Himalayaswhose edition was limited and is made of sheepskin alligator of Nile. Its price in 2017 reached 300 thousand dollars, more than 3 million Mexican pesos! This is one of the most expensive bags in the world and only a select group of people in the world could obtain it, among them, Georgina Rodriguez.

It is also the owner of the classic bags birkin leather in various colors such as pink, blue and black. This version of the luxurious bag can be considered the cheapest you own. Georginawith a current value that ranges from 15 thousand to 25 thousand dollars depending on the model and the material.

According to fashion experts, collecting bags birkin It is one of the best investments that can be made, because its price does not depreciate, and since they are so difficult to obtain, their value increases over the years. In addition to Georgina Rodriguezother famous like Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Taylor Swift they are owners of this exclusive bag that is the dream of many.