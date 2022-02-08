Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife is the daughter of a drug dealer; her sister unmasks her

It was released more than a week ago I’m Georgina in Netflix, the series of Georgina Rodriguez, whom her close circle describes in six chapters as a great mother, wife and friend.

However, prior to the launch of this, relatives came out to exhibit the couple of the Portuguese soccer player, his uncle Jesús Hernández being the person who assured that she forgot about them as soon as she met the striker of the Man Utd.

Then her half sister, Patricia, came out to attack Deluxe Saturday, declaring that she is very supportive of children in need, “but not her nephews.”

In addition, he has revealed something that left everyone with their mouths open, and that Georgina allegedly would have hidden from Cristiano Ronaldo.

They reveal the secret that Georgina Rodríguez hid from Cristiano Ronaldo

Patricia has said that when they lived together before Georgina’s mother put her in a reform school, they both lived with their father, a famous drug dealer.

When Patricia was a teenager and Georgina was barely seven, they both witnessed a scene that Patricia has not been able to forget:

“My father had a gun and locked himself in a room in the house. One day my sisters and I went in and my father was preparing some packages. When I asked him what that was, he told me they were food packages for the poor.”

Patricia narrated the complicated childhood that the three sisters lived until their father entered prison: “I stopped seeing Gio shortly after my father entered prison, I stayed with her, with her sister and with her but soon after they put me in a reform school, since then I have barely had contact with Georgina and I miss that sisterly relationship, I don’t know why she doesn’t want to know anything about us, she told me that she was going to pay for my books children and I’m still waiting.

While, rosary beads, a close friend of her father Jorge, confirmed that the socialite he would not have confessed his true past to Cristiano Ronaldo, because he would not have wanted them to come to light.

“She is afraid that the whole past will come out.” According to the woman, the parents of the model and influencer “met in a nightclub where the mother worked” and even being with Jorge (Georgina’s father) her mother “never stopped working on that, then she left to Italy”.

