Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife is the daughter of a drug dealer; her sister unmasks her

It was released more than a week ago I’m Georgina in Netflix, the series of Georgina Rodriguez, whom her close circle describes in six chapters as a great mother, wife and friend.

However, prior to the launch of this, relatives came out to exhibit the couple of the Portuguese soccer player, his uncle Jesús Hernández being the person who assured that she forgot about them as soon as she met the striker of the Man Utd.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker