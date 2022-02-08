Galilea Montijo announces SuperHolly in Hoy; Youtuber denies it

super holly who is a youtuber who is dedicated to teaching English through her Youtube account A few weeks ago it became news because it published a video analyzing Yalitza Aparicio’s English, for which even had a confrontation with Galilea Montijo, who on the Hoy program said: “SuperHolly, the day you have Yalitza’s wool, Sofia Vergara’s wool and all those you criticize in your account, then we’ll talk baby “, lashed out











This generated conversation on social networks because the youtuber’s followers assured Galilea that she does not know Holly Tuggy’s career. The controversy resurfaced in recent days after Today’s host will ensure that the content creator would be present on this Tuesday’s programsomething that the announcer also denied on her Facebook profile shortly after.

“Guess who’s coming this Tuesday to give us English classes? SuperHolly” Montijo commented in the program’s previews and promos. This video and advances caused the intrigue of the fans of the American for which they soon began to question if it was true, which confused her, well she had not received any invitation to the program.

“My people, I am a little confused. I have not agreed with anyone to attend the Today program tomorrow, but several people have already reported to me that they affirm that I will be there. Again this is not true.” He posted on his Facebook profile.

After this, her followers began to comment on the clip they saw and even commented that they would defend her in case Galilea or any of her companions began to speak ill of her. “None of this makes sense, but what I do know is that you guys are pretty cute,” commented the influencer before the comments in which they expressed their support.

“I got a lot out of the wave when I saw it on TV. I didn’t believe it after seeing how they attacked you”, “Don’t go Holly, nor to the case, the truth is there is nothing to clarify”, “Is it a double that will make a parody of you and they will make fun of you?”, “They got into with the wrong fanss”, are some of the comments that can be read on social networks.

After this, the Televisa program decided to block the promo where they announced Holly’s presence on the broadcast, and even today morning shared an image with her husband in Cancun where he constantly travels for a construction project to which they have dedicated much of their time in recent months.

