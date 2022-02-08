Galaxy Watch4 Series Improves Comprehensive Wellbeing and Personalization with New Update – Samsung Newsroom India

New update to the Galaxy Watch4 series empowers users to reach their goals with enhanced health and wellness features and express themselves with a never-before-seen degree of personalization

Madrid – February 8, 2022 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced a new update to Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, continuing its commitment to helping users express their personal style and achieve their health and wellness goals. Users will find new enhancements to health and fitness features, such as advanced interval training designed for any cyclist or runner, a new sleep monitoring program, as well as new body structure data.[1]. Galaxy Watch4 users will now have more ways to personalize their look with improved watch faces and a new line of stylish bands.

“We understand the growing needs of smartwatch users, and we are committed to providing our Galaxy Watch series users with unique wellness experiences with this update.” said, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “We are delighted to continue this effort as part of our broader initiative to redefine holistic wellness through expanded experiences and new innovations.”

Motivation for the movement

The latest update to Body Composition gives users even more insight into their health progress. Samsung Health will also provide information on body composition thanks to Centr[2], the digital fitness program designed by Chris Hemsworth, to help users transform their health, fitness and mindset. Additionally, Galaxy Watch4 users will receive a free trial[3] 30-day full, unrestricted access to Centr.

Whether you’re staying active or training for an upcoming race, Samsung’s new interval goals feature for runners and cyclists lets you preset training duration, distance, and number of sets. From there, Galaxy Watch4 guides them through a personalized intensity training session, with a series of high-intensity workouts interspersed with low-intensity workouts, doing a powerful and targeted workout each time.

Samsung continues to maintain collaboration with the best applications[4] like adidas Running and Strava to help users supercharge their exercise.

Work to improve nighttime sleep

Building on the strong sleep monitoring capabilities of the Galaxy Watch4, the new sleep coaching program helps users improve their sleeping habits. By recording sleep patterns for seven days and conducting two sleep-related surveys, the program assigns one of the eight Sleep Symbol animals that represent the user’s type of rest. The program will then guide users through a four- to five-week training program that includes missions, quiz tasks, sleep-related articles, meditation guidance, and regular reports to help users improve their performance. sleep quality.

When it comes to waking up refreshed, a calm and quiet environment is key to achieving a healthy night’s sleep, too. Galaxy Watch4 recognizes when users fall asleep and automatically turns off lights enabled by Samsung SmartThings to help create better sleeping conditions[5].

A deeper insight for a healthier heart

In conjunction with advanced BioActive sensor technology and the Samsung Health Monito appr[6]the Galaxy Watch4 measures both blood pressure[7] (PA) as the electrocardiogram[8] (ECG), allowing users to monitor their heart health anytime, anywhere. Since its introduction in 2020, the Samsung Health Monitor app is currently available in 43 markets around the world, and will expand to 11 more in March, including Canada, Vietnam and South Africa.

Greater variety of matching straps and watch faces

The new Galaxy Watch4 update makes the wearable experience even better, from the inside out. Users can further customize their watch face with additional colors and digital clock fonts that make it truly their own. In addition, new strap colors will be available[9]such as burgundy and cream, and the new fabric band and link bracelet for a more distinctive look.

Committed to expanding compatibility within the Android ecosystem

In 2021, Samsung and Google introduced the Wear OS™ Powered by Samsung operating system, offering smoother connections between Android devices and seamless access to more apps through Google Play, such as Google Maps, Google Pay, and YouTube Music. Coming soon, through a further update, users will be able to stream music over Wi-Fi or LTE from the YouTube Music app on their Galaxy Watch4. This means users can put down their phone and continue enjoying their favorite artists while working out on the go.

Users can now also install their apps[10] smartphone favorites on your Galaxy Watch4 during initial one-tab setup, creating a seamless experience across devices right out of the box.

Availability[11] [12]

The Galaxy Watch4 software update will be available through the Galaxy Wearable app on the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic starting on Unpacked Day – February 9. Users will be able to purchase the new watch straps from the end of February.

Learn more about Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic[13] here:

Galaxy Watch4: www.samsung.com/galaxy-watch4

Galaxy Watch4 Classic: www.samsung.com/galaxy-watch4-classic

