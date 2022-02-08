Full list of Oscar 2022 nominations: live updates

The nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

Beginning at 5:18 am PT, the finalists in all 23 categories will be announced in two parts via a global live stream on Oscar.com and Oscars.org, along with social media accounts. of the film academy (Twitter, YouTube and Facebook).

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

Supporting Actress

Jesse Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Costume Design

“cruella”

“cyrano”

“dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Sound

“Belfast”

“dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

music (original)

“Don’t Look Up”

“dune”

“Charm”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Adapted Script

“CODA”

“Drive My Car”

“dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

Original screenplay

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Short film (animated)

“Affairs of the Art”

“Beast”

“Boxballet”

“Robin-Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Short film (live action)

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Secondary actor

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

JK Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Editing

“Don’t Look Up”

“dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Make up and hairstyle

“Coming 2 America”

“cruella”

“dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Animated film

“Charm”

“flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

Raya and the Last Dragon

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“Two Little Caterpillars” from “Charm”

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

“No Time To Die” from “No Time To Die”

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

Documentary film

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Writing With Fire”

Short Documentary

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Visual effects

“dune”

“FreeGuy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cinematography

“dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Production design

“dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

international movie

Japan, “Drive My Car”

Denmark, “Flee”

Italy, “The Hand of God”

Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Norway, “The Worst Person in the World”

Main Actor

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Principal actress

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Best film

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

