from the Spanish record to the nominations of Beyoncé and Billie Eilish (going through the Japanese surprise film)

The 94th edition of the Oscar Awards will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with a not inconsiderable Spanish representation. And it is that, this noon we have known the name of all the nominees, among which are our most international actors: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem. And they are not the only ones but with them, for the first time, two performers from our country compete as finalists in what are the most important awards in the film industry.

Being the Bardem-Cruz

After being nominated on three previous occasions and having won the statuette for best supporting actor in 2007 for his role as assassin in No country for old menin this fourth nomination competes as best leading actor for the film Being the Ricardos, from Aaron Sorkin. In it he plays Desi Arnaz, husband of actress Lucille Ball, together they form a marriage persecuted by the anti-communist witch hunt in the 50s in the United States.

For her part, Penélope Cruz breaks into the list of nominees with an added value and that is that it does so thanks to a non-English speaking film. This is also the fourth nomination for Pe, who won the statuette for best supporting actress in 2009 for her participation in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Now I could repeat but as best leading actress for parallel mothers. It is also the second time that it has been nominated for a film by Pedro Almodovar. The first was in 2006 with Return.

As a curiosity, They are not the only couple of actors who are nominated this year. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who like Javier and Penélope are also married and have two children, are up for an Oscar as supporting actors for the power of the dog.

More Spanish representation

However, to these two nominations we must add that of the composer Alberto Iglesias for the original soundtrack of Parallel mothers. Although, he is already a veteran in the matter and, like the couple of actors, this is the fourth time he has opted for the award. The previous three times he got it because of his work at kites in the sky, The loyal gardener Y The mole. However, he still hasn’t gotten the upper hand.

Finally, Alberto Mielgo, a young Spanish director living in Los Angeles. He is a candidate in the category of best animated short for The wiper, a co-production between Spain and the United States that has passed through Cannes and whose plot, through a collection of stories and situations, narrates an attempt to discover the social meaning of love.

Mielgo has worked in films like Corpse Bride by Tim Burton, The Beatles: Rock Band and in HHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Among other awards, with his short films he has already won four Emmys and two Annie Awards.

Other unusual nominees

Drive My Car has not only become the first Japanese film nominated for best film at the Oscars but has entered a select group of films that have opted for both this statuette and the best foreign-language film. Something that also happened recently with the Korean parasites.

Adaptation to the big screen of a novel by Murakami, follows the life of an actor and theater director when he meets the reserved young woman assigned to him as a chauffeur. As the journeys follow one another and the sincerity of their conversations increases, they are forced to confront their past.

One of the considered secondary categories that comes powerful this year it is the best song, which is chosen by titans like Van Morrison (down to joy, of the movie Belfast); Beyonce (be alivefrom King Richard) or Billie Eilish (No Time To Die, from no time to die). Which means that musical numbers are coming during the gala and that they will surely become an incentive to follow it, even for those who are not especially movie buffs.

Photos | gtres