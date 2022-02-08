From Dune and The Power of the Dog to the Chilean short Beast: check the 2022 Oscar nominees here

This morning the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed all the nominees and nominees in the 23 categories for the 94th edition of the Oscarswhich will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

And among the competitors, again a Chilean project that manages to be in the final cut to fight for a statuette: the national short film Beast, by Hugo Covarrubias, managed to be among the five candidates for Best Animated Short Film. It is the fifth nomination for a local film at the Academy Awards in history.

In addition, Kristen Stewart surprised and was announced as one of the candidates for the Oscar for Best Actress for her leading role in spencerby Chilean director Pablo Larraín. The American actress left out of the race other figures who were emerging as safe cards in that category, such as Lady Gaga for House of Gucci.

The race to the Oscars 2022 leads her The power of the dog (The power of the dog), by Jane Campion, which accumulates twelve nominations.

follows him Dune with ten nominations, and then, with seven nominations, Belfast Y West Side Story by Steven Spielberg. Other films that will arrive at the March ceremony with various nominations are king richardwith six, and with four nominations appear don’t look upthe Japanese Drive My Car Y Nightmare Alley.

The Power of the Dog is the film with the most nominations for the 2022 Oscars.

Check here the list of all the nominees:

Belfast

CODA

don’t look up

drive my car

Dune

king richard

Licorice Pizza

nightmare alley

the power of the dog

west side story

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

It was the hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Dark Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen StewartSpencer

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth BranaghBelfast

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)

The Japanese Drive My Car, one of the favorites for Best International Film. Photo: AP

Jessie Buckley (The Dark Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi DenchBelfast

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

the power of the dog

West Side Story

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Charm (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

BelfastKenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

king richard

The Worst Person in the World

Affairs of the Art

Beast

boxballet

robin robin

The Windshield Wiper

Ala Kachuu—Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

please hold

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King RichardPamela Martin

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

cruel

dunes

Charm

flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Ascension

Attica

flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Two Little Caterpillars” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Charm)

“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

dunes

FreeGuy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home