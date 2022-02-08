Fran falls in love on ‘Idol Kids’ and gets closer to her dream of being “a great diva like Ariana Grande”

Related news

This Monday Idol Kids had in his second gala Fran, a 14-year-old boy who is very clear about his dream in the world of music: “Sbe a great diva like Ariana Grande”.

In his presentation video he declared himself a staunch follower of Mariah Carey, Madonna, Britney spears, or Whitney houston, although his favorite is Ariana Grande. “I’m bordering on obsession with that woman,” explained the talent, who rknew having Ariana their vinyls, sweatshirts And till their perfumes.

A declaration of intentions that was evident when he sang the famous theme of ‘Respect’ by Aretha Franklin and that managed to lift the public present on the set. It is clear that, as a lover of the world of music, Fran knows that in order to succeed as a diva one must “have an attitude, engage the public and know how to move on stage”, and she more than demonstrated that she is more than capable of all this.

Fran even got Ana Mena to get up at the end of her performance and classify her exhibition as “a show”. The singer from Malaga acknowledged that Fran’s number was “most impressive” that he had seen so far in the Mediaset talent show.

Camela and Omar Montes agreed with Ana Mena, and so, Fran received the three green buttons, and the public supported her with 87.3% of the votes.

Fran is talented on stage, but he is also a great seamstress. In her presentation video she explained that she makes outfits for dolls, making thumbnail by Ariana Grande which then sellsand that he has already dispatched more than 300. He started this occupation in the pandemic, because he wanted to save money to be able to see Ariana at some point, and explained that his mother helps him with pattern making and that he taught him to sew on a machine .

Taking advantage of the fact that Ana Mena was in front of her, Fran gave the Idol Kids judge a replica of herself, dressed in the costume of her well-known song ‘Light Music’. In a gesture of complicity, Omar Montes, as all the golden tickets for the contest had already been given, decided to give one of his gold bracelets to the young singer. or all the ‘golden tickets’ they had available.

