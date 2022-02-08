Fincher’s influence and extensive footage

It is curious to talk about the premiere of this film because its conception was especially public. Affleck who had already played Batman twice was going to star in and direct a new adventure of the man bat. Finally the studio backed down and was considering other directors.

Such fascinating names as George Miller (Mad Max) but finally decided on Matt Reeves. Reeves that year had completed his own “Planet of the Apes” trilogy by Warner Bros. (partner of DC Comics and owner of the Batman character). The studio was delighted with Reeves’ work, he had built two blockbusters exciting and introspective with good collection data (700 and 490 M, he only directed the second and third).

Once chosen, he respectfully decided not to have the script for Affleck and started his own script. It was a story with a young Batman and it was decided to reset the franchise since Affleck was too old. It was a great challenge Batman is one of Warner’s most valuable properties, Affleck’s version had not been particularly successful and the previous one changed the commercial industry and had an impact on popular culture. We talk of course about the trilogy that he directed Christopher Nolan with Christian bale like Batman: “Batman Begins”, “The Dark Knight” and “The Legend Rises”. His trilogy brought a seriousness, respect and adrenaline rush to a genre that some considered dusty.

Apparently, during the pre-production process, the producers of the new film had the opportunity to speak with Nolan: “We’re trying to make the best Batman ever made and we’re going to try to outdo you.”

Reeves based his script on a comic that had also served Nolan: “Batman: Year One”, by Frank Miller. The comic has the tone of a criminal thriller in a filthy Gotham but always rooted in reality: corruption, drugs and prostitution were the city’s problems, there were no tights or makeup.

After the first trailer several things were confirmed: Robert Pattinson as Batman worked despite its detractors, even if it had a realistic tone (Nolan’s trademark) it seemed that there was no fear of extolling the mythology and embracing it in a serious way. It was a personal story for its protagonist and it was going to highlight the first trait of the hero that has often been left aside: the detective aspect. And finally, if Nolan had been served by thrillers like “Heat” to shoot his Dark KnightReeves was going to use David Fincher’s movies, especially “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Seven” and “Zodiac.” Basically, he was going to follow the structure of a serial killer thriller and he wanted to follow the greatest expert in that genre. Synopsis: In his second year fighting crime, Batman investigates the corruption running through Gotham City and how it leads to his own family, while facing off against an assassin known as the Riddler.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago the duration of the tape was known, 175 minutes or 2 hours and 55 minutes. Curiously, it is not very common for a studio to dare that duration, since it implies a certain risk in the commercial proposal. The public thinks twice before making such an investment of time, although we must not forget that the highest-grossing films in history are close to three hours (“Avatar”, “titanica”, “avengers: end game”).

We have spent several months in which the studios, in such complicated moments for the exhibition, demand more from the audience by premiering tapes of about two and a half hours in an inexplicable way: “The Last Duel”“dunes”, “Matrix”, “West Side Story”, “the alley of lost souls”, “the suicide squad” or “Williams method”. When it is not justified, it really damages the film because it harms the rhythm of the entire film, it can reduce the box office and, therefore, the traditional exhibition.

If the producers have accessed this footage, it is because they have faith in what Matt Reeves has developed and the consistent fan base to give it a try. It must be said that already in his last film “War for the Planet of the Apes” the audience was challenged with a blockbuster with a slow pace in a way that, without truncating the project, reduced income compared to the previous one. Exhibitors could use another big hit less than three months after the record-breaking “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and also, while still superheroes, a blockbuster outside of Marvel behemoth.

“TheBatman” opens on March 4