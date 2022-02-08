Ferran Reverter resigns as general director of Barcelona

BARCELONA — Ferran Reverter, new general director of Barcelona incorporated by Joan Laporta three months after winning the elections in March 2021, presented his resignation on Tuesday, according to the club for “personal and family reasons” and that will be effective in when he is replaced in office.

The surprising news occurred in parallel to the agreement between Barça and Spotify as the new global sponsor of the entity, a deal that, ESPN learned, was not the reason for the resignation, although it was the definitive point of his decision.

In fact, Reverter’s discomfort at Barcelona has been increasing in recent months, resolving to delay his decision until the club finalizes that agreement with Spotify, in whose negotiations he did not take an active part, being favorable to other lines and closing his role as CEO with a trip to Miami, where he negotiated the entry of some companies interested in financing the Espai Barça.

Coming from the company MediaMarkt, where he was CEO, Reverter replaced Òscar Grau in July and was the main person in charge of the 2021-2026 strategic plan, leading the restructuring of the club’s debt, the reduction of the salary mass and the negotiations with groups interested in sponsoring the shirt, defending the option of signing an agreement that he understood to be more beneficial with a cryptocurrency company that was rejected by the Board.

Also responsible for the public presentation of the due diligence last October, the general director was losing ascendancy with Laporta due to the president’s modus operandi, with which he did not agree.

“Almost a year ago I decided to leave Germany and return to Barcelona for family reasons and shortly after I accepted the challenge that President Joan Laporta offered me to lead the Club’s executive area. These months have been exciting and I thank the President for his confidence and, above all, everything, his enthusiasm and leadership capacity so that FC Barcelona now has a top-level management team capable of once again positioning Barça as a world leader.

“Personally, I have put in a lot of effort and dedication during these months, but now I want to focus on the purpose for which I returned to Barcelona, ​​which is to spend more time on personal and family projects,” Reverter reported this Tuesday in his farewell statement, not making no mention of the management differences he had with the Barça president.