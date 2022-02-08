FDA warns about use of ivermectin used for cows and horses

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned of growing interest in the use of a drug called ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19 in humans.

Although ivermectin tablets are approved for human use in very specific doses, to treat some worms, parasites, and skin conditions such as rosacea, it is common veterinary use in horses and cows to prevent heartworm disease and treat certain parasites.

From the start of the covid-19 pandemic The FDA has received multiple reports of patients requiring medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for livestock.

“The FDA has not authorized or approved the use of ivermectin to prevent or treat Covid-19 in humans or animals,” the US health authority specified, adding that currently available data does not show that it is effective against the coronavirus.

He cautioned that ivermectin products for animals are very different from those approved for humans. “The use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19 in humans it is dangerous,” he added.

“Animal drugs are usually very concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which weigh much more than us, a ton or more. Are such high doses can be very toxic for humans,” the FDA said.

Although ivermectin is used for human use, there is a risk of interaction with other medicationssuch as anticoagulants. There is also a risk of ivermectin overdose, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, itching, hives, dizziness, balance problems, seizures, coma, and even death.