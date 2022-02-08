Everything we know about Wonka, the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a 1964 children’s novel written by Roald Dahl.. The book follows Charlie Bucket as he and his grandfather visit noted chocolatier Willy Wonka. The story became an instant classic, spawning multiple movies. The first is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, starring the amazing Gene Wilder in the title role, the next movie starring Johnny Depp in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

That brings us to 2021 and the announcement of the third live-action movie based on Roald Dahl’s iconic novel. Wonka is a Warner Bros Pictures prequel and aims to give us a glimpse of the chocolatier’s origins before he became the Wonka we know. Below, we break down everything we know about the film.

What is the release date of Wonka?

Wonka’s next movie is set to hit theaters on March 17, 2023. However, with the covid-19 pandemic continuing to cause problems for Hollywood on both the production side and returning audiences to theaters, it is still possible that the film will change release dates between 2022 and 2023.

What is the premise of Wonka?

Wonka’s history is not fully known. The film will be a prequel that will give us more insight into Willy’s backstory and how he became a world famous chocolatier. Still, until we have a trailer, we won’t have much to go on.

Who plays Willy Wonka?

Willy Wonka will be played by none other than Timothée Chalamet. The young actor is coming off an excellent 2021 where he played Paul Atreides in (Dune), Zeffirelli (The French Dispatch) and Quentin (Don’t Look Up). Warner Bros was also initially interested in Tom Holland for the role of Wonka, but ultimately settled on Chalamet.

Who make up the cast of secondary characters?

Joining Timothée Chalamet will be Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson and Rich Fulcher. We don’t have any information on these supporting characters yet, but this cast is filled with so many talented actors that it’s enough to get us excited.

Paul King will direct the film from a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby.

Is this movie related to previous versions of Willy Wonka?

No, Wonka is a reboot and has no connection to Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp’s portrayals of the character. Chalamet’s take on the character will be inspired by those films, but this film will not take place in those worlds.

Will Wonka be a musical?

Wonka has been officially confirmed to be a musical movie. In an interview with Time, Chalamet discussed recording songs at Abbey Road. We even got to hear Chalamet singing in a video from Wonka’s set. @worldwide