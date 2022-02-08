Eva Longoria reveals her wellness routine to get strong and healthy at 50

During the pandemic we saw her show off her gray hair on social networks and we thought she had accepted her gray locks like many others are doing. Now we know that she is not prepared to see her gray hair, just as she does not like to see the trace of time on her face. In March meet 47 years old, continues to act, direct and produce, starring on magazine covers and putting his grain of sand in various altruistic projects. He also has a son who is almost four years old. Between all those fronts, does she find time for herself? Yes, every day she rescues about two hours just for her and occupies them with all kinds of practices to feel better. From her beauty routines to her sports practices, this is how Eva Longoria he envisions reaching 50 with strength and health.

On her Instagram profile we have seen how her marked abs are featured on the cover of the American magazine Women’s Health. There she has been honest about her lifestyle and ways of self-care, a complex network in which physical and mental training are mixed with aesthetic concerns. For the first two, just take a look at her social networks to know that physical exercise is a key pillar in her life. He is one of those celebrities who likes to share his passion for sports, trying to inspire his followers so that they understand that training is key to well-being, regardless of whether or not you get six pack abs. “I exercise a lot and people think it’s because I want to lose weight and have abs. Honestly, it’s for my sanity,” she confesses to Women’s Health.

exercise and nutrition

Train every day between 60 and 75 minutes because helps you “clear your mind”. In their routines, many strength exercises guided by a personal trainer where squats, the glute bridge or biceps curls stand out. “I feel like my body changes faster when I do this,” he confesses in the same interview. Although what motivates him most he discovered during the pandemic, when he turned to a gadget that changed his way of training. Now spend 30-45 minutes on the trampolinea form that allows you to do low-impact cardiovascular exercise for your knees, facilitating lymphatic drainage and avoiding fluid retention.

She also has a predilection for yoga and running. But as a whole, he conceives all this as a form of body work that he complements with a good diet based on proteins and vegetables that he concentrates on eight hours a day. Yes Eva Longoria she is also an intermittent fasting addict (8/16) as Jennifer Aniston or Elsa Pataky. She doesn’t like bread, chocolate, or sweets, so her whims are olives, chips, pretzels, and popcorn.

beauty and meditation

Another thing she does not hide is her flirtatiousness. Her networks also abound with tutorials and posts about her cosmetic preferences and beauty routines. She worries about looking good and hates to see the traces that aging leaves on her skin. “My skin is very affected by the sun. I end up with all these freckles and people are like, ‘Oh my God, your freckles are so cute. I tell them, ‘They’re not. They’re age spots and pigment spots, and I don’t want them,'” she confesses to Women’s Health, where she insists sunscreen is her go-to anti-aging resource.

Nor does he accept his mane full of gray strands. Although in confinement she showed her roots, she does not feel “prepared” to leave her natural hair. She does not even consent to leave her nails to free will: “I always get a manicure , I cut my cuticles. It’s a bit like ‘me time’, it’s a kind of self-care.”

You might think that everything is a matter of appearance but, far from posture, Eva Longoria encompasses all of this in a way to gain strength and health. Also reiki, acupuncture, beauty treatments, sauna or massages. When you look better, you feel better. And if that doesn’t work, you always have the star resource: meditation. Between 5 and 20 minutes a day that do not fail in your schedule. Like the sense of humor that always makes an appearance in his personality.

It may interest you