Emma Watson opens up about the scene she hates most in ‘Harry Potter’

The special ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ on HBO Max continues to offer us unpublished moments that we did not know until now. In tribute to the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the first film in the saga, Emma Watson has decided to open up about the scene she hated recording the most throughout the various installments of the most famous story of magic and sorcery.

The popular actress reveals that she does not have a good memory of a scene from the movie ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’. This is the sequence where Hermione Granger appears with Viktor Krum at the ball. “I think for the first time Harry and Ron, particularly Ron, see Hermione as a woman, not just the friend we all have. I knew it was a big deal and I was miserable,” Watson begins. “I just knew that this was the moment when the duckling becomes a swan. I mean there was all that pressure all of a sudden,” she adds.

“The director taught me how to go downstairs in the dress. He gave me a million different directions on how to get down the stairs, and sure enough, I fell down them. ‘Your arms swing too much, you walk too fast, you need to slow down,’ Mike Newell told me,” the actress continues.

Chemistry between Emma Watson and Tom Felton

Maryfer Centeno, an expert in body language and graphology, has carried out an analysis of the different interactions between Emma Watson and Tom Felton throughout the reunion of ‘Harry Potter’, as well as the different photographic material of the two actors throughout the saga tapes. According to this expert, there is a great chemistry between the two: “I don’t say it, it is the body that always betrays.” “We see how the smile is more timid and the movements more controlled, as if they were embarrassed to show everything they are in public,” Centeno continues. “There was a lot of chemistry, it was a real love,” he concludes.