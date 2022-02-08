Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, crowned as the most stylish couple in Spain

Related news

One week before Valentine’s Day, the quintessential day for lovers, Showroomprive has made its traditional studio public with the ranking of the best dressed couples of 2022 and whose outfits in each of their joint appearances are as applauded as they are inspiring. Which popular couples are most admired today for their keen eye for fashion?

That Elsa Pataky (45 years old) and Chris Hemsworth (38) have more than seduced the Spanish with their style boho chic, is a reality; and it is that this 2022 they are praised again for the fourth consecutive year (with 32.37% of votes) as the best dressed of the season. The couple’s best asset? His firm commitment to naturalness when making their outfits diariesaligned with the bohemian aesthetic and gypsy.

In a very good second place the kings are positioned Philip (54) and Letizia (49). Both have recently been crowned individually as the most elegant of 2021, and now, together, they once again touch excellence and win the silver medal. The always impeccable clothing of both monarchs is appreciated by 14.71% of Spaniards.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth in California.

Next, with 9.38%, a new couple bursts directly into the Top 3 of the list for the first time: Tamara Falcó (40) and Inigo Onieva (32). The two share a increasingly careful and refined style and sometimes even coordinated, (an example of this is their similar summer looks with which they have been seen on their last getaway to the Caribbean).

Fourth place goes to Paula Echevarria (44) and Michael Torres (8.82%), a duo that boasts of their love and complement each other perfectly when it comes to exclusively following those trends according to their tastes and preferences, as imitated as they are inspiring.

In fifth and sixth place in the ranking, we find two other new additions. Nuria Rock Y Juan del Val (8.54%) with a stylistic pattern that goes beyond fashions, (and that is because timeless basics are the couple’s best allies). Already george rodriguez (28) and Cristiano Ronaldo (6.72%), with a consistent style in which comfort prevails and that the model has made her own, combining tracksuits with bags and jewelery as exclusive as they are inaccessible to ordinary mortals.

Tamara Falcó with Iñigo Onieva.



Completing the ranking, Isabel Preysler (70) thanks to his natural elegance with Mario Vargas Llosa (6.44%), followed by Eve Gonzalez (41) and Cayetano Rivera (6.16%), Laura Escanes and Risto Mejide (3.50%) and a whole new promise from the influencer world: Victory Federica de Marichalar (21) and Jorge Barcenas (3.36%), who enter directly into the top ten of the best dressed in our country.

Top 10 most glamorous celebrity couples

1. Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth: 32.37% (vs. 26.82% in 2021)

2. Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI: 14.71% (vs. 12.15% in 2021)

3. Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva: 9.38% (new)

4. Paula Echevarría and Miguel Torres: 8.82% (vs. 6.56% in 2021)

5. Nuria Roca and Juan del Val: 8.54% (new)

6. Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo: 6.72% (new)

7. Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa: 6.44% (new)

8. Eva González and Cayetano Rivera: 6.16% (vs. 9.92% in 2021)

9. Laura Escanes and Risto Mejide: 3.50% (new)

10. Victoria Federica de Marichalar and Jorge Bárcenas: 3.36% (new)

