Elon Musk’s company completes a tunnel that will be part of its underground mobility network for Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas

The tunnel is expected to be part of the Vegas Loop complex, a 46-kilometre underground network that will allow passengers in Tesla vehicles to travel between more than 51 stations in the city of casinos.

Tycoon Elon Musk’s tunneling company, The Boring Company, announced that it has finished excavating a link from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the Resorts World hotel.

The Boring Company tweeted a photo of the tunnel site at the lodge last Sunday, with the message: “Subtly appearing at the front door,” to which Musk enthusiastically replied, “The Boring Company just connected the Resorts World hotel! with the Las Vegas Convention Center!” he wrote.

According to the calculations of the engineers, the infrastructure will have a capacity to 57,000 passengers per hourwell above the 12,000 who use the Las Vegas monorail daily.

All the works will be financed by Elon Musk’s own company, with which the initiative will not mean any burden for the municipal or state budget, although the construction of the stations will be co-financed by the casinos located nearby.