Elisabeth Moss among the new releases that Apple TV + has prepared for the coming months | Entertainment

Apple TV + gets the batteries and expands its catalog with new movies and new seasons of some of its series for the coming months. Here we leave you some along with the release date.

Apple’s commitment has always been more focused on the quality of the service than on the quantity of productions, unlike other platforms such as Netflix, for example.

But nevertheless, the company has not stopped acquiring and producing new series and moviesand many premieres are expected.

“Over the coming months, we will continue to offer a wide range of exceptional series from the world’s most inventive and creative minds”says Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+.

Some of the more notable titles set to premiere globally on Apple TV+ in the coming months include:

Shining Girls : April 29

: April 29 Separation : 18th of February

: 18th of February Letter to… (T2) : March 4

: March 4 The last days of Ptolemy Gray : March 11th

: March 11th WeCrashed : March 18th

: March 18th They call me Magic : April 22

: April 22 now and then: May 20th

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Shining Girls

Elisabeth Moss does not stop working and this time we have a new series for her: Shining Girls, created by Silka Louisa and based on the novel by Lauren Beukes.

A thriller with fantastic elements for Apple TV + of which we can already see its first trailer and that opens on April 29.

Confirmed: The Handmaid’s Tale will have a sequel

Separation

Created by Dan Erickson, the series follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), the head of a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees undergo a surgical procedure to separate their memories of work and personal life.

The new series directed by Ben Stiller will arrive on February 18 on the platform and we can already see a first trailer.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Letter to… (T2)

This is a documentary series that is inspired by the revolutionary Dear Apple ads to offer us a creative and cinematographic approach to some of the most representative figures in society through letters written by those whose lives have been changed by your work.

Each episode features a character known throughout the world, such as Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee… You can see this first season at the following link.

Now its second season is being released in which we will have new characters such as: Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda…will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 4.

FuboTV is a new streaming platform. It has just arrived in Spain and offers a week of free subscription without obligation to watch Movistar Series online.

The last days of Ptolemy Gray

A new miniseries starring Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, a sick man forgotten by everything and everyone, who embarks on a journey to treat his senile dementia.

It premieres on Friday March 11 with the first two episodes, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday. You can, meanwhile, enjoy the trailer that we leave you.

‘Hey Samuel, what’s the weather?’ Amazon activates Samuel L. Jackson’s voice on Alexa

WeCrashed

this series will be starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway alongside Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera and OT Fagbenle.

The series, which is based on true events, has as its epicenter a love story within WeWork, the company that went from being a modern coworking space to a global brand with a value of 47 billion dollars.

WeCrashed will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes on March 18, 2022.

Filmin is not only for the most movie buffs: 8 great series on the Spanish platform

They call me Magic

The four-part series, which will have a “An illuminating, holistic look at the life and career of one of the world’s most iconic figures.”

Talk later Magic Johnson’s amazing life storywho made history through his work, both on and off the field.

These four episodes will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday April 22.

Atresplayer: price, where to watch it and what are the best series, programs and movies

now and then

we are before the first Spanish fiction on the platform.

Now and Then explores the lives of a group of college friends and how they are forever changed after a weekend of partying that ends with one of them dead.

Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reunited, when a threat puts their current lives at risk. Leading the cast we will have Maribel Verdú, Marina de Tavira and Rosie Pérez.

It will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday May 20, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday.

As we see, the Apple TV + catalog is going to grow a lot at the beginning of 2022, and surely there are still important announcements to be made.

Other series and films announced are: Lincoln’s dilemma which opens on February 18; Pachinko, on March 25; Slow Horses, with its premiere April 1st; Roar, the April 15 and the Tehran second season with Glenn Close joining the cast on May 6.

We will expand the list as news comes out.