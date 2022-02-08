Edge of Tomorrow could become a streaming series

It has been revealed that Warner bros. is developing a television program Edge of Tomorrow.

Released in 2014, Edge of Tomorrow starred in Tom Cruise Y Emily blunt in an adaptation of the Japanese novel All You Need Is Kill.

The film was directed by Doug Liman and received a fairly favorable reception upon its release.

Critics and audiences alike loved the sci-fi action film, earning a rating of 91% in rotten tomatoes and won more than $370 millions around the world.

Despite this reception and an ending that left the door open for more stories, Warner bros. has had a hard time turning it into a franchise.

Without much traction in the sequel, it seems that Warner bros. has turned his attention to making a TV show.

News of the development comes from a surprising source, a lawsuit from Village road show movies against Warner Bros. Village road show co-financed and co-produced Edge of tomorrow with Warner bros.

The production studio is now suing WB for The Matrix Resurrections and included the former El reporter de THR and current correspondent for puck NewsEriq Gardner, shared excerpts from the lawsuit on Twitter.

In section 20 of the lawsuit, Village road show states that WB has decided to “move forward with a TV series based on Edge of Tomorrow, another Village Roadshow movie.”

Also a fight over a TV series based on this beloved Tom Cruise movie… pic.twitter.com/AAwM4Tmxbq — Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) February 7, 2022

Unlike most TV show adaptation ads, this development in a series of Edge of Tomorrow it is quite complicated.

It is not clear how far along it is WB in the TV show development cycle or who is involved.

Certainly this is not the way Warner bros. he wanted news of a potential show to be released.

It’s also possible that the studio won’t be able to make a television show of Edge of Tomorrow (presumably for HBO Max) depending on how this lawsuit is resolved.