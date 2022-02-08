earn 15% less than them

Mean values ​​of average gaps in base salary, supplements and total salary.

In the faculties linked to the Health Scienceswomen they charge an average of 15 percent less than their peers. A rate that in the whole of the Spanish University is only exceeded by the branches of Sciences (19 percent) and Humanities (16) and that is especially dragged down by salary supplements.

This follows from the report on the salary gap in Spanish universities prepared by the Ministry of Universities, which indicates that the supplements most linked to seniority such as triennials and quinquenniumsas well as the branches of Sciences, Health Sciences and Humanities are the ones with the highest differences.

“The branch of Health Sciences is the one that stands out the most for having bsg scores (gender wage gap) very high in all supplements except in training, which, it must be said, we cannot consider representative either due to the notable lack of data in all cases of all branches. However, except in Architecture and Engineering, the set of branches generally presents remarkably high values in the complements that make up the PDI salary”, concludes the study, which has had the collaboration of the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) and the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA).

Majority of women in Health Sciences

Paradoxically, Health Sciences is one of the most feminized branches: the aforementioned report indicates that in 60 percent of universities they are the majoritywhile in 25 percent of the cases “this majority represents a percentage equal to or greater than 55 percent of women with respect to men”.

That yes, the professor figure agglutinates the majority of men (70.7 percent) together with that of emeritus (88.1 percent). The majority of the holders are also professors, but to a lesser extent (51.6 percent compared to 48.4 for women). For the rest of the categories, women are more numerous.

The gap the university system as a whole has a average value of 10.9 percent, “proceeding the bulk of it, fundamentally, from salary supplements, where it reaches 16.9 percent”. “It is important to highlight that the supplements are the way in which research merits and participation in research, training or management projects or activities are rewarded. And it is these supplements that are the mechanism through which the wage discrimination between men and women, according to the study carried out,” he points out.

In its study, Universities emphasizes that the data “reinforces the idea that wage discrimination mechanisms they operate independently of the greater presence of women” with respect to men in certain branches of knowledge.

“This indicates the need to remove the obstacles that hinder the accumulation of research merits and recognized teachers in the professional career”, he defends.