Dwayne Johnson opens up about his support for Joe Rogan

The Rock shows the antics he shares with his daughter 0:40

(CNN) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was initially supportive of Joe Rogan, but has been “educated” since learning of Rogan’s use of a racial slur.



Rogan has been the center of controversy for his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”, in which he has made inaccurate claims about vaccines and covid-19.

Spotify has come under fire for the podcast and several artists, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, have pulled their music from the streaming service in protest.

Last week, Rogan posted a video on his verified Instagram account in which he shared his thoughts on the controversy, and Johnson offered his support in the comments.

“Great stuff here bro,” Johnson wrote in response to Rogan’s post. “Perfectly articulated. I can’t wait to go one day and share a tequila with you.”

Soon after, singer India Arie, who also pulled her catalog from Spotify, shared a compilation of Rogan using the “n” word (a racial slur) multiple times on her show.

Author Don Winslow tweeted at Johnson of his support.

“You are a hero to a lot of people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy who used and laughed at using the N-word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power,” Winslow wrote. “Have you really listened to this man’s numerous racist statements about black people?”

Johnson, whose father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, was black, responded to Winslow by writing “Thank you so much for this.”

dear @donwinslow

Thank you so much for this

I hear you as well as everyone here 100%

I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative.

Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.

DJ https://t.co/3mBf85wRoe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022

“I hear you and everyone here 100%,” the tweet continued. “I wasn’t aware of his use of that word prior to my comments, but now I’ve educated myself to his full narrative. Teachable moment for me.”

Over the weekend, Rogan posted a video apologizing for using the insult.

“I know for most people, there is no context in which a white person could say that, let alone publicly on a podcast, and I’m okay with that,” he said.