“Dos oruguitas”, interpreted by Sebastián Yatra, for the soundtrack of “Encanto”, nominated for an Oscar

This Tuesday, the hollywood academy revealed the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards. The nomination for best song came from the piece performed by Sebastián Yatra, ‘Dos oruguitas’in the Enchantment movie.

The awards will be presented on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States.

The name of the Disney production, inspired by the Madrigal family, appears on the Best Original Song category, for ‘Dos oruguitas’, composed by Puerto Rican Lin-Manuel Miranda, and performed by Colombian Sebastián Yatra.

‘Dos Oruguitas’, nominated for best song Photo: Twitter @TheAcademy

One of the first nominations to be announced was in the category Best Soundtrack. Among the five applicants to win the award for the animated film, inspired by Colombian traditions.

Charm was also nominated for Best Animated Feature.a category in which it competes with ‘Flee’, ‘Luca’, ‘The Mitchells vs The Machines’ and ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’.

The most nominated film for this edition was “The power of the dog” with 12 nominations, followed by “Dune with 10 and Belfast”, with seven and “Don’t look up”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, received four nominations.

The song, whose original name is ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ and which is part of the soundtrack of the animated feature film inspired by Colombia, continues to achieve success. It was recently known that it is already in the first place of the Billboard firm’s ‘Hot 100′ list.

It is worth remembering that just a few weeks ago the music from this feature film entered the historic list, something that had not happened since 2019 when ‘Frozen 2’ entered the select ranking. And the fact is that ‘No se Habla de Bruno’, in less than a month, has collected more than 158 million views on the Disney music channel on YouTube; likewise, on Spotify it has reached more than 76 million plays and a total of seven thousand downloads.

Not to mention how viral this soundtrack has become on TikTok, where it is part of thousands of dances and other viral challenges related to ‘Encanto’. On the other hand, the song was recorded in Spanish and English, and both versions were made by the singer Mauro Castillo and the actress Carolina Gaitán.

Not since 1995 has a song from a Disney movie achieved such success.

