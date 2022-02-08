Don’t have weights at home? Check out this exercise routine with bricks

You don’t have weights at home, don’t worry because Dani Cortesfitness expert, brings you this exercise routine with bricks.

The fitness specialist used for this brick exercise routine two blocks weighing 4 kg.

1st movement of this brick exercise routine

With your arms out to the sides you will raise your bricks above your head and then straight ahead. This movement, also called military press works thoroughly the upper part of the body. Remember to always keep your back straight, because poor posture can cause injury.

2nd movement. bicep curls

Standing and with a straight back we take the bricks and then flex the elbows trying to keep the trunk upright. Once the maximum point is reached, descend in a slow and controlled manner.

For this brick exercise routine, Dani Cortes recommends doing five sets of 12 reps each.

3rd movement. tricep cups

Stand up straight and hold the brick in a standing position. Cup over the head. Bend your elbows and slowly lower it behind your head while keeping your upper arms completely still.

Finally, stretch your arms and raise it to return to the starting position and repeat 12 times in six series, recommends Dani Cortes.

This is not the first time that the fitness expert has given a series of recommendations for hacer exercise at home with common elements, just a few months ago he offered a routine to work the whole body with an armchair and a bottle.