Donovan Carrillo: the young Mexican who is surprising Beijing 2022

The young Mexican will seek to hang a medal in the final on February 9 (REUTERS / Aleksandra Szmigiel)

Donovan Carrilloa 22-year-old Mexican, has surprised with his skills as a figure skater in his debut at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympicsin which he momentarily placed third in the figure skating short program, securing a place in the final on February 9 as expectations for victory mount.

With a total of 79.69 points, the young man from Jalisco will seek to hang himself a medal next Wednesday, being the first Mexican to reach the figure skating final in a Winter Olympics since 1992.

To the beat of Black Magic Woman Y shake it of compatriot Carlos Santana, the Mexican surprised with his impeccable movements with which added 48.08 points in the technical part and 36.61 in the execution of exercises. Alongside his trainer Gregorio Núñez, Carrillo developed a routine in which he executed seven mandatory jumps that stood out with his black suit and gold decorations.

“Since I was a child I was always very passionate about music, feeling the voice and every sensation of the artist that he tried to express,” Carrillo told Los Angeles Times. For him, music plays an essential factor in any of his presentations, which is why his choice has always been fundamental in any of his performance.

To the rhythm of Black Magic Woman and Shake it by compatriot Carlos Santana, the Mexican surprised in his debut with his impeccable movements with which he added 79.69 points (REUTERS / Toby Melville)

Wherever he goes, Carrillo tries to take a piece of Mexico with him. In his presentation at the ISU Junior Grand Prix in Japan in 2016, the young athlete skated under the voice of Juan Gabriel -who had just passed away a couple of weeks ago- with the theme “until i met you”, a choice she had made 9 months in advance, since it was among her mother’s favorites.

Figure skating was not the first sport that welcomed Donovan, as he first had to go through other disciplines to finally reach the one with which he would most identify. At the age of three, he began diving and gymnastics, and then gave football and karate a chance..

After trying one sport after another, his older sister Daphne encouraged him to try skating, and to impress a girl named Elizabeth, eight-year-old Carrillo began training day and night.

Unfortunately, Elizabeth quit after a few months, but Donovan had already become enchanted with the sport that would open the doors to many opportunities in his future.

In 2018, Carrillo became the first Mexican to qualify for the International Skating Union Junior World Championships (Photo: Instagram/@donovandcarr)

Donovan Carrillo is a native of Guadalajara -place that saw the birth of mariachi music, boxer Canelo Álvarez, soccer player Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, pilot Sergio Pérez, golfer Lorena Ochoa, among other athletes-, so He had difficulties with his friends who encouraged him to dedicate himself to another sport more “appropriate” to the climate of the region.

However, he always had the support of his family, and, true to his dreams and convictions, Donovan stayed with ice skating. In fact, it seems that it was the sport to suit him, because with his training in gymnastics and his passion for music, he managed to combine both things in one.

At that time, the next finalist in the Olympics had not yet thought about competitions; for Donovan it was a hobby that he enjoyed doing. It was not until 2010 when he saw his first Olympic Games (the ones in Vancouver) on television that he thought of dedicating himself to it professionally.l. “When I started I just did it for fun. But when I saw my first Olympics on TV, I decided to make this my dream,” Donovan tells Los Angeles Timesyes

Donovan comes from a family of athletes. Her mother, Diana Isela Suazo, competed in gymnastics and swimming, while her sisters Daphne and Daniela were also involved in sports. Daphne to skating and Daniela to diving. So the second youngest son (of four in all) followed in his family’s footsteps.

For the final, Carrillo plans to use Latin rhythms in his presentation, with the songs Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps by Daniel Boaventura, Sway by Dean Martin and María by Ricky Martin (REUTERS / Issei Kato)

But it hasn’t all been easy for Donovan. Over time he has learned to deal with money problems, lack of sponsors or a skating team, but he has always looked for ways to get ahead in his artistic discipline.

In 2018, Carrillo became the first Mexican to qualify for the International Skating Union junior world championships. Since that year, Donovan has cracked the top 10 in six international competitions.

Before competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Donovan Carillo was ranked 70th by the International Skating Union; still, he is the first Mexican in just over 30 years to reach an Olympic final.

Now, he is one step away from hanging one of the medals that will be disputed in the free program, where Donovan will compete with 23 other skaters. For the final, Carrillo plans to use Latin rhythms in his presentation, with the themes Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps by Daniel Bouaventura sway by Dean Martin and Mary by Ricky Martin.

Next to his coach Gregorio Núñez -the only one he has had in his sports career-, Donovan seeks to enchant Mexico and the world on Wednesday, February 9.

