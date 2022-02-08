Donovan Carrillo makes his debut in Beijing 2022, the only Latin American in figure skating

The Mexican skater made his presentation at the Winter Olympics and qualified for the final

Donovan Carrillo made his debut in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, to return Mexico to the competition of figure skating 30 years after the last appearance of a Mexican and became the first to reach the final of the discipline.

The 22-year-old athlete from Zapopan, Jalisco, will have his speech in Beijing 2022 and this will end a 30-year absence from Mexico on the rink, since Ricardo Olavarrieta and Mayda Navarro participated in Albertville 1992.

The Mexican figure skater makes his debut at the Winter Olympics, ending a 30-year absence from Mexico in figure skating. AP

short program

Donovan Carrillo He executed a routine that gave him 79.69 points and ensured his presence in the day of the long program, which distributes medals in figure skating.

The Mexican was sure, to add 48.08 points in the technical part, while in the execution of the exercises he added 36.61 points, without deductions, to total 79.96 points, which will leave him at the end of the round among the best 24 skaters, enough to advance to the final.

With his performance, Donovan Carrillo becomes the first Mexican to reach the final of figure skating in the Winter Olympic Gamesafter four participation of three previous Mexican athletes who could not get to settle in the phase that distributes medals.

Donovan He is the only Latin American skater who participated in the short program of the Winter Olympic Gamesfrom a list of 30 and where the 24 athletes with the best qualifications will go to the next phase, where they will develop the free program and the medals will be defined.

Donovan Carrillo He executed the short program with the melody “Black Magic Woman”, by Carlos Santana, and with seven obligatory jumps to develop during the routine that he prepared together with his coach, also Mexican, Gregorio Núñez.

For his debut in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympicsthe Mexican will wear a garment with around 18 thousand crystals and it was made by the designer from Guadalajara, Edgar Lozano.

Donovan Carrillowho has been practicing figure skating for ten years with great discipline, placed her trust to dress up in the elegant suit that has aroused positive comments on social networks.

These were the most outstanding moments of the participation of Donovan Carrillo in Beijing 2022.

𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗔 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗢𝗩𝗔𝗡 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗢! ❄ The figure skater on ice 🇲🇽 @DonovanDCarrposted a personal best score of 79.69 in the short program in his Olympic debut in #Beijing2022. 🙌 ❄ Advance to long program.

🗓 February 9. 7:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/c8yDCfnDtQ — CONADE (@CONADE) February 8, 2022

Let’s go @DonovanDCarr! ⛸ This tweet is answered with the best vibes and best wishes for your first participation in #Olympic Games of winter. pic.twitter.com/Jw0lfxWius – MEX Olympic Committee (@COM_Mexico) February 8, 2022

In a few more moments at 7:30 p.m., the participation of @DonovanDCarr in figure skating #Beijing2022WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/a1SFRJsg4v — Daniel Aceves (@DanielAceves84) February 8, 2022

go into action today @DonovanDCarr We wish you every success at the Olympic Games @Beijing2022 you are a pride for all of Mexico 👍🏻👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻⛸⛸ @COM_Mexico #Beijing2022WinterOlympics https://t.co/hYEERQMAAe pic.twitter.com/uRUH5CmmKu — Mari Jose Alcala, OLY (@maryjosealcala) February 7, 2022

▶️ Listen to the episode of @DonovanDCarr on the podcast of @Olympics and find out how he fulfilled the dream of the boy who never gave up.

https://t.co/qFNVAvZkc2 – MEX Olympic Committee (@COM_Mexico) February 7, 2022