Donovan Carrillo debuted in Beijing 2022 and came in third place in the first phase

The Mexican skater became the first to obtain an outstanding performance in his first appearance at a Winter Olympics (Video: YouTube / Marca Claro)

Donovan CarrilloMexican figure skater, debuted at the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022 on the track of the China Capital Indoor Stadium. With a brilliant performance, the 22-year-old athlete got a total score of 79.69which left him momentarily in the Figure Skating Short Program Third Place in the absence of the other participants

So with his first performance he secured his pass to the next stage of the competition, which will take place on Wednesday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Mexico.

Donovan Carrillo became the first Mexican to qualify for the free program at the Winter Olympics (Photo: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel)

Donovan’s debut was one of the highlights of the Olympics. with the theme Black Magic Woman, Shake Itthe Mexican achieved an impeccable execution of each of his movements and combinations. In the initial program he had planned a total of seven elements to be executed on the track, of which he achieved each one of them.

Donovan took to the track in a black suit and golden decorations. His first three jumps were highly rated by the judges for his good technique. In the execution technique he achieved a rating of 43.08 and in the evaluation of his presentation he obtained 36.61, which in total left him with 79.69 points and thus ensured his passage to the next stage.

Donovan sent a message to the coverage cameras and said: “Dreams come true” (Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

At the end of his performance, Donovan sent a message to the coverage cameras and said: “Dreams come true”.

The presentations of the short program began at 7:30 p.m. in central Mexico, but Carillo Suazo went out on the ice rink at 8:34 p.m. as he was the eighth participant to debut in the summer fair.

Of the 29 skaters who competed in the short program, only 24 make it to the next phase. The highest scores are the ones that will qualify for the next stage, where Donovan has already assured his presence. In the open program the podium medals will be defined, in addition to the best places in the ranking in the discipline.

Carillo Suazo went out on the ice rink at 8:34 p.m. as he was the eighth participant to debut in the summer fair (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Although at the beginning of the program 30 skaters were contemplated, Zhou VincentAmerican skater, tested positive for COVID-19, consequently he will not be able to compete in the test.

It should be remembered that it is Donovan Carrillo’s first performance at a Winter Olympics, so its classification is already an outstanding performance for the country. Another element to highlight is that the skater from Guadalajara was the sole Latin American representative in this edition of the Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old athlete achieved a total score of 79.69 and was placed in third place momentarily (Photo: YouTube capture / Marca Claro)

After 30 yearsthe Mexican Delegation and the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) got his first qualification for the Winter Olympics. Donovan Daniel Carillo Suazoa native of Zapopan, Jalisco, was in charge of taking the country to one of the disciplines in which few Latin American athletes have achieved a performance.

When he was 21 years old, Donovan Daniel began his journey towards Beijing 2022 at the World Championship in Stockholm in March 2021. In that competition, he was in 20th place in the ranking, just one place away from qualifying for the Olympic Games.

He had a second chance to get a ticket to the Chinese capital, so he performed at a Championship in Germany in September 2021 in which he achieved the goal of qualifying for Beijing 2022.

Despite criticism of his image, Donovan continued to prepare until his first performance at Beijing 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel)

The Mexican skater entered the sport at an early age, His first practices were carried out on shopping center tracks.. In search of being a professional skater he moved to León Guanajuato, since then he began to have more presence in the sport.

One of his most remembered performances and with which his fame was catapulted in Mexico was with the theme of until i met you by Juan Gabriel at the 2016 World Cup in China. Despite criticism of his image, Donovan continued to prepare until his first performance at Beijing 2022.

