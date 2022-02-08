Distrust within the Águilas for the Santiago Solari project

tension in Coapa. Things are not going well in the Nest, there is disagreement, disapproval and doubts about the current project. RECORD confirmed with different sources that within the team there is mistrust and although it is clear that the objective is to reverse this situation, the reality is that the pressure at all levels of the club is at the limit.

The owner’s visit a few days ago occurred because the owner himself Emilio Azcarraga detected that the situation is not progressing as it should with the Technical Corps that he heads Santiago Solari and that there is already annoyance from some players in the squad who in the previous process enjoyed calm and hierarchy inside.

It is not a secret that the Paraguayans are two of the elements that saw their minutes of activity reduced compared to what they played before, especially BrunoValdes, infallible leader in the box Miguel Herrera; Federico Viñas is also another who seems not to receive the opportunities he would like.

The midfield is one of the areas that Solari has modified the most and there are many players who have rotated in that sector, however, the immovable has been Alvaro Fidalgoa player to the total liking of the coach who, although he has earned his trust with work and performances on the court, does not seem to like that decision.

Solari has been criticized the most for his performance, and there are versions that confirm that the players themselves disagree with the ineffective style of play that the Argentine has adopted.

But it is not only that, also the departures of Sebastián Córdova and Emanuel Aguilera are another reason why several elements feel dissatisfied since they did not like the way their teammates and friends were treated before emigrating from the club.

The truth is that for now the board does not raise the possibility of changing the coach, but if the desired results do not arrive against Santos and Mazatlan, America has a good chance of being the bottom of the tournament and there, yes, the panorama could take an unexpected turn. .

