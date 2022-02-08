Did they come back? Despite accusations of sexual abuse and cannibalism, Armie Hammer would have been forgiven by his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers

U.S-. After seeking help for drug, alcohol, and sex problems at a treatment center following multiple accusations of assault, cannibalism, and sexual abuse, Armie Hammer would have returned with his ex-wife elizabeth chambers. Despite the fact that she decided to leave the actor upon learning of her accusations and infidelities, she would have given him another chance according to relatives.

“Elizabeth’s priority has always been her children and their well-being. The past year hasn’t been easy, but she and Armie have always loved each other. They are slowly working things out as a couple, but parenting her two children will always come first,” a source close to revealed. Hammer Y Chambers. The couple share 7-year-old Harper Grace and 4-year-old Ford Douglas Armand.

Another source assured that “Elizabeth has always loved him”. “He really is the love of her life. They obviously had a lot of problems, but Armie’s rehab showed that he was committed to big changes. They get along well and enjoy spending time with the children,” he added. The representative of Chambers has not yet responded to media requests for comment.

Hammer Y Chambers they announced their breakup in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. “It has been an incredible journey, but together we have decided to turn the page and move on with our marriage. As we enter this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will continue to be our priority,” they said in a statement.

Nowadays Hammer faces accusations of rape by a former partner. The woman, identified only by her first name Effie de Ella, said the actor “violently raped” her for four hours in The Angels in 2017, in which he “hit his head against a wall” and “hit his feet with a riding crop.” Before this was presented, several women accused him of alleged abusive behavior and violent fantasies such as cannibalism.



