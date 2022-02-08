Did Mark Wahlberg try to seduce Tom Holland? see what happened

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star in the movie “Uncharted: Off the Map.” The actors are in full promotion of the film ahead of its premiere next week and they discussed a rather peculiar anecdote.

The 25-year-old actor said that Mark gave him an object with which he thought he was trying to seduce him. It is a massage gun, but he mistook it for some kind of sex toy.

“Mark Wahlberg was very kind and gave me a massage gun when I left his house in Los Angeles. and he took me back to my hotel,” said Holland, who has established himself as one of the most important Hollywood stars, after his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview for Access, he added that at the time he was confused about what kind of massage gun it would be, because he had never seen one. “I thought it was for self pleasureand I think: “Mark Wahlberg was giving me a ride home for reasons other than being a gentleman..” I didn’t know you and this is Hollywood baby who knows what’s going to happen?

“Uncharter: Off the Map”

The film is the film adaptation of the popular video game saga developed by Naughty Dog. In it, Tom plays the famous and cunning Nathan Drake at a young age, who is hired by Victor “Sully” Sullivan, an expert treasure hunter who seeks to recover the century-old fortune of Ferdinand Magellan.

Like the games, the film is packed with action and excitement, and it secures Holland a big role in the movie industry with a character drawn from an already well-loved franchise.

See the trailer for the film