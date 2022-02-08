Details of “Thor: Love and thunder”, a film starring Chris Hemsworth

Thor: Love and thunder It is the fourth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring actor Chris Hemsworth, and this time he is joined by actress Tessa Thompson, who returns once again as Valkyrie; but this time she will have a little more prominence.

As you may recall, in the last film she became the queen of New Asgard, so for now she is fulfilling her diplomatic duties, but she will have to reunite with her friend Thor for a new adventure.

However, The Truth News has good news, since the most anticipated character in this feature film is the return of Natalie Portman playing Jane Foster.

The villain of the new Thor movie will be Christian Bale, he will play Gorr, better known as the butcher of the gods; a character that is characterized by that disappointment that some of these divine beings have generated.

In the film, he will be willing to definitively end everything related to Asgard.

But among the surprises is that actor Russell Crowe revealed a few days ago that he will play Zeus in this new feature film, along with the return of actress Jaimie Alexander, once again playing Lady Sif.

Other characters rumored in this production are Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Kraglin (Sean Gunn).

Thor: Love and thunder official synopsis

So far there is no official synopsis for the film, but it is confirmed that it will be based on The Mighty Thor comic book series, a story created by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman.

So it can be known that Jane Foster has cancer. and the only way to heal is through Mjölnir. That means that she becomes the Goddess of Thunder and replaces Thor.

Thor: Love and thunder hopes to leave the door open for Natalie Portman to have her own movie playing Jane Foster and this new identity that carries the hammer Mjölnir.

