Despite criticism, Nicole Kidman is nominated for Best Actress

Nicole Kidman has conquered audiences all over the world, but for fans of the actress Lucille Ballthe Australian was not up to the task to lead the tape “Being the Ricardos”, that revolves around the legendary American comedian, however, she managed to shut up those who criticized her because is nominated for BEST ACTRESS for the Oscars 2022 thanks to said interpretation.

“I Love Lucy” fans attacked Kidman’s choice so forcefully that Lucille Ball’s own daughter felt compelled to plead for respite.

“She doesn’t look like her”; “Her nose isn’t the same”; “She isn’t as funny”; blah blah blah blah blah,” Lucie Arnaz wrote in January.

Kidman and director Aaron Sorkin, both Oscar winners, stuck to their guns on the production, and here are the results.

What is ‘Being The Ricardos’ about?

The original series “I Love Lucy” focused on the antics of the Ricardos, a young couple living in New York, and it reached 60 million viewers at its peak audience.

“Being the Ricardos” It’s kind of a behind-the-scenes look at a week into the production of the series in 1952, during which Ball, the show’s star, was publicly accused of being a communist in the midst of the McCarthyism witch hunt.

Javier Bardem plays Cuban Desi Arnaz, Lucille Ball’s husband in real life and on the hit series.

They are the other performers who could take the Oscar for Best Actress:

Olivia Colman for The Dark Daughter

Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers

Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter

Kristen Stewart for Spencer

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars

