David Lynch completes the cast of Steven Spielberg’s film ‘The Fabelmans’

As Variety reports, award-winning filmmaker David Lynch (‘The elephant Man‘) has officially joined the cast of Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film‘The Fabelmans’. It will be the first project as an actor for Lynch after participating in 2017 in the film by John Carroll Lynch, ‘Lucky‘ and in the third season of ‘Twin Peaks’.

The film will star Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Julia Butters, who will play the roles of Spielberg’s mother, father, favorite uncle and sister, respectively. For his part, Gabriel LaBelle will play the main role of Sammy Fabelman, a character inspired by the director of ‘ET’ and ‘Indiana Jones’.

The film, which Spielberg will co-write with longtime collaborator Tony Kushner, will be loosely inspired by the childhood of the three-time Oscar winner who grew up in Arizona. Produced by Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger, rounding out the cast are Oakes Fegley, Gabriel Bateman, Nicolas Cantu, Sam Rechner, Judd Hirsh, Chloe East, Isabell Kusman, Jeannie Berlin and Jan Hoag.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 23, 2022, facing the film that will be the directorial debut for Michael B. Jordan, ‘Creed III’. That same month will also arrive other high-profile films such as ‘The Flash’ from Warner Bros. Pictures and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ from Marvel Studios.