Daniela Ospina displays her charms, and dedicates it to James Rodríguez?

Writing Passion Soccer February 07, 2022 8:04 p.m.

Daniela Ospina delighted her millions of followers with a postcard posing in sportswear and outdoors. The businesswoman brought out all her beauty and revealed the fruits of her daily hard training.

By showing her figure through her social networks, the model did not garner thousands of “likes” and thousands and thousands of comments on networks. Her followers came to speculate that Daniela’s ex-partner, James Rodríguez, could not help but fall at her feet again with such beauty.

Photo: Instagram @ daniela_ospina5



The truth is that Daniela Ospina has a very special relationship with James Rodríguez and that, despite not being together, she always has good feelings for him. The reality is that they share a love for their daughter and that will keep them together for the rest of their lives.

James Rodríguez has a new girlfriend and her name is Erika Schneider, a Brazilian who conquered his heart…and who is already revolutionizing social networks with her beauty. The pictures of her only confirm why the player couldn’t resist her charms.