Cruella: The Emma Stone movie premieres its second trailer

Cruella de Vil She is not only one of the most famous villains of all time, she is an omnipresent remembrance in our memory that places us in the blink of an eye in the recesses of our childhood. Between furs, her traditional red lipstick and hair in two dissimilar tones, Cruella de Vil was catapulted in the mid-1950s as a great icon conceived by the writer and playwright Dodie Smith.

More than half a century later, the 101 Dalmatians prequel will portray the story of the young Cruella de Vilin a shoot played by the American actress Emma Stone that is scheduled to reach theaters and also to the Disney streaming platform next May 28. And since the first trailer has left us wanting to know a lot more details about said remakeyesterday a second preview was released, which in just about sixty seconds has the virtue of immersing us in a universe that is torn between the punk aesthetics of the seventies and the originality of an untold story.

What have we seen in the second Cruella de Vil trailer?

Emma Stone in the latest spin-off of Cruella. Courtesy of Disney

While the world was immersed in the delivery of the Grammys awards, Disney set out to show a trailer in which the American actress reappears to show us a multitude of details that get us into the role of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil. ‘It’s a world of opportunity’ is the first line we hear Emma mention in this sneak peek, which delves into her heady discomfort with her current situation, and also weaves together how future villain from Disney she wants to get involved in the art side while making sketches and she looks determined with a sewing machine.

These new sixty seconds that Disney has provided us not only emphasize the overwhelming rebelliousness and the most creative side of Cruella de Vilalso seem to reveal remarkable reminiscences, and of course somewhat more glamorized, of that punk rock movement that was cultivated and vivified during the 1970s London scene, plus an obvious bent that flirts intensely with British designer Vivienne Westwood guidelines and Harley Quinn craze.

Cruella and the Baroness: a separate story