Cruella: Know the story of Bobbie, the puppy who conquered Emma Stone by sharing cameras in Cruella | Present

At this point in life it is almost impossible not to fall in love with a puppy, and how not to do it if they later turn out to be the most tender and loving beings. A love of this type arose in the actress Emma Stone, who while recording the Cruella movie, fell in love with Boobie, the tenderloin with whom she shared a camera.

And it is that the friendship between the canine and the actress grew so much that it was even said that emma he spent his spare time with his new friend.

“Estella’s dog, Buddy, who is named Bobbie in real life, I think is genuinely the cutest, sweetest dog I’ve ever met. And I’ve had a lot of dogs, so that’s saying a lot.”This is how Emma Stone expressed herself at a press conference.





Emma became very attached to Bobbie / Instagram

With the above, it seems that Bobbie’s life is completely happy, because now he is surrounded by love, spotlights and a lot of attention, however, this was not always the case, as it turns out that He was a little dog who roamed the streets of Cyprus, until he was rescued in February 2019 by a charity.

At first things did not go well for Bobbie because no one wanted to adopt him because he was a “big” dog, but one day his luck changed and he was hugged by Julie Tottmann.

Since she is dedicated to auditioning and training animals for movies, and of course she saw great potential in the canine.

It was thus that she contemplated him to be the duo of cruelhad the perfect spark, actually everything so that his life as a street dog was left behind.

Fortunately, Bobbie fell into good hands. / Instagram In fact, before the premiere of the film, Julie commented in an interview for Mirror that Bobby, despite not being a Dalmatian, would be the puppy that would take the film. And he was right, since we can’t resist that furry guy who accompanies Estella everywhere. “Bobbie is one of the easiest animals I have rescued to work with. He is very natural, he takes the role of him and puts on a good performance. I think you get a little more on set from the animals that are rescued, because it’s like they’ve already seen all the bad stuff and they’re thankful that you saved them. I always cry when I see them do their first scene, because I know where they come from. The world often brushes them aside, but in my experience, rescued animals are the most loyal, loving, and hard-working.”; she said. The performances of animals surprise us all, however, it is important to mention that for some scenes, most of the dogs that appear in cruel were intervened with CGI to give them more marked expressions, this technology was also used for difficult sequences with the intention that they would not be hurt. You can also read: Cruella poster released with Emma Stone completely renewed “The dogs have a bit of CGI, but they were really always on set. There were a lot of scenes where we could have them and make them feel comfortable, which was amazing. Yeah, they were cool, they were so cute that’s why they needed the CGI, to make them look disgusting. Because they really were very sweet.Emma Stone chatted.



That puppy is adorable! / Instagram